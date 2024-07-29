Second Life Podcast: Micaela Erlanger

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Over the last several years, Micaela Erlanger’s name has become synonymous with style—especially in Hollywood. A graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York, Erlanger has a foundational education in fashion, but that’s just the beginning. Her path to becoming a renowned stylist was paved with numerous internships, including a pivotal one with the legendary stylist Annabel Tollman. Tollman not only provided Erlanger with invaluable hands-on experience but also became a mentor and a major source of inspiration for her career.

After gaining experience in costume design, Erlanger returned to the world of celebrity styling, joining Tollman's team as an assistant, leading her to her first major client, Michelle Dockery, best known for her role in Downton Abbey. Dockery's polished and sophisticated style, crafted by Erlanger, caught the attention of the industry. However, it was through her work with Lupita Nyong’o during her 2014 12 Years a Slave award-season run—namely, the iconic powder-blue Prada gown Nyong’o wore at the Oscars—that she etched out a space for herself in fashion history. Erlanger’s unparalleled ability to create these impactful red carpet moments quickly landed her on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter as one of the Most Powerful Stylists, cementing her status in the industry.

Erlanger’s clientele expanded to include more A-list celebs such as Meryl Streep and Kelly Clarkson. Her career also branched out into other ventures, including authoring a book and collaborating with esteemed brands like Saks, QVC, Margaux, and Bergdorf Goodman.

Then, in 2022, Erlanger took a significant step by enrolling in Harvard’s Program for Leadership Development, aiming to earn her executive MBA, driven by her desire to broaden her business acumen and explore new opportunities alongside styling. Graduating this past spring, Erlanger now stands at the threshold of a new chapter, embodying the spirit of reinvention and exploration.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Erlanger decided it was okay to forge a new path, even though she was living her dream career.

