Elegant and Uncomplicated—This is the Skirt Trend Every Sophisticated Dresser is Wearing Now

Classy and on-trend, this is the elegant skirt fashion people are fawning over now.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Gwyneth Paltrow crosses the road wearing a grey midi pencil skirt with a navy blouse and black knee-high heeled boots.
(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)
Jump to category:

If you want a read on the most sophisticated silhouettes of the season, might I suggest a scroll through Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram page? Rife with elegant knitwear and some of the chicest new-season styling, her feed is an abundant source of inspiration. A near-weekly ritual of mine, I was enjoying my usual scroll this week when I spotted Gwyneth swap her time-tested denim for an elegant skirt trend, styling it with knee-high boots and a knit.

Opting for a sleek pencil-skirt silhouette, Gwyneth bypassed the fresh-from-the-runway knee-length designs in favour of a slightly longer, calf-skimming cut. Paired with glossy leather boots, she crafted an easy styling formula I'm certain we'll see much more of as winter progresses.

Gwyneth Paltrow crosses the road wearing a grey midi pencil skirt with a navy blouse and black knee-high heeled boots.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Completing the look with a blouse in a tonal shade of navy, Gwyneth introduced a pop of colour with an orange bag slung across her body.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Having made their presence felt across runway collections this season, pencil skirts are well and truly back on the fashion person's radar, offering a sophisticated alternative to the jeans and trousers we so often rely on. Ever inspired by Gwyneth's wardrobe, I've rounded up the chicest pencil skirts to shop below.

Shop Pencil Skirts:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.