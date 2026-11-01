If you want a read on the most sophisticated silhouettes of the season, might I suggest a scroll through Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram page? Rife with elegant knitwear and some of the chicest new-season styling, her feed is an abundant source of inspiration. A near-weekly ritual of mine, I was enjoying my usual scroll this week when I spotted Gwyneth swap her time-tested denim for an elegant skirt trend, styling it with knee-high boots and a knit.
Opting for a sleek pencil-skirt silhouette, Gwyneth bypassed the fresh-from-the-runway knee-length designs in favour of a slightly longer, calf-skimming cut. Paired with glossy leather boots, she crafted an easy styling formula I'm certain we'll see much more of as winter progresses.
Completing the look with a blouse in a tonal shade of navy, Gwyneth introduced a pop of colour with an orange bag slung across her body.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Having made their presence felt across runway collections this season, pencil skirts are well and truly back on the fashion person's radar, offering a sophisticated alternative to the jeans and trousers we so often rely on. Ever inspired by Gwyneth's wardrobe, I've rounded up the chicest pencil skirts to shop below.
Shop Pencil Skirts:
H&M
Twill Pencil Skirt
I think this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Asos Design
Tailored Clean Waistband Pencil Skirt
This dark grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Reformation
Carolyn Skirt
This also comes in a floral velvet style.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.
Jigsaw
Tailored Pencil Skirt
Style this with the matching blazer or wear it with a simple tee.
The Fold
Clever Crepe Oliena Skirt
This also comes in five other shades.
Zara
Straight Skirt
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Kookai
Ashford Maxi Skirt
Style this with knee-high boots to get Gwyneth's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.