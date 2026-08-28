Pause the Blue Jeans—This Timeless Trouser Trend Makes Neutral Knits Look Chicest

It’s time: knitwear season is upon us. After months of relying on T-shirts and tanks, I’m relishing the opportunity to rediscover one of my favourite parts of my wardrobe. But after such a long stretch without having to think about knitwear pairings, I’ll admit I’m a little out of practice when it comes to deciding what to wear on the bottom half. That is, until I spotted Gwyneth Paltrow elevating her grey knit with a chic pair of white tailored trousers—which got the inspiration flowing.
Rather than defaulting to basic blue jeans, Gwyneth’s white trousers brought a welcome brightness to her otherwise neutral outfit, creating a combination that felt fresh. The lightness of the trousers lifted the soft grey knit without introducing any bold colour, resulting in a polished yet pairing that felt particularly apt for late-summer days and the first few weeks of autumn.
Whilst white trousers make an especially elegant partner for grey knitwear, they work just as well with the rest of your neutral wardrobe—navy and black are obvious pairings, but they also provide an understated base for those days when you do fancy introducing a pop of colour.
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More polished than jeans but by no means overly formal, white tailored trousers feel like one of the chicest ways to refresh your autumn wardrobe right now. Inspired? Read on to shop the white trousers I’m recommending now below.
Shop White Trousers:
H&M
Wide Trousers
These also come in black and pale beige.
COS
Cotton Straight-Leg Drawstring Trousers
The cotton composition ensures a light, breezy fit.
Doen
Lisa Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Style these with a grey knit to get Gwyneth's look.
Marks & Spencer
Single Pleat Wide Leg Trousers
These come in three different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
TOTEME
Garderob Pleated Woven Tapered Pants
Toteme's elevated basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Mango
High-Waisted Balloon Trousers
The balloon trouser trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Aven Pant
Whilst I love these in the white, they also come in four other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.