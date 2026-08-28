Pause the Blue Jeans—This Timeless Trouser Trend Makes Neutral Knits Look Chicest

Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed it—this elevated tailoring trend looks chicest with neutral knits.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jump to category:

It’s time: knitwear season is upon us. After months of relying on T-shirts and tanks, I’m relishing the opportunity to rediscover one of my favourite parts of my wardrobe. But after such a long stretch without having to think about knitwear pairings, I’ll admit I’m a little out of practice when it comes to deciding what to wear on the bottom half. That is, until I spotted Gwyneth Paltrow elevating her grey knit with a chic pair of white tailored trousers—which got the inspiration flowing.

Rather than defaulting to basic blue jeans, Gwyneth’s white trousers brought a welcome brightness to her otherwise neutral outfit, creating a combination that felt fresh. The lightness of the trousers lifted the soft grey knit without introducing any bold colour, resulting in a polished yet pairing that felt particularly apt for late-summer days and the first few weeks of autumn.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a grey jumper with white trousers.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Whilst white trousers make an especially elegant partner for grey knitwear, they work just as well with the rest of your neutral wardrobe—navy and black are obvious pairings, but they also provide an understated base for those days when you do fancy introducing a pop of colour.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

More polished than jeans but by no means overly formal, white tailored trousers feel like one of the chicest ways to refresh your autumn wardrobe right now. Inspired? Read on to shop the white trousers I’m recommending now below.

Shop White Trousers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.