Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore the Most Unexpected Shoes With a Top and Jeans
Jeans and a nice top is an outfit formula we've all relied upon in the past, and although it might be summer, Lily-Rose Depp proved it's a viable look regardless of the temperatures. I spotted the actor and model out on a walk wearing the combination in the chicest way possible. Forgoing the graphic tees and strapless styles that typically dominate throughout the summer months, Depp reached for a red off-the-shoulder top to elevate her L.A. uniform. Giving her a polished edge with minimal effort, Depp's off-the-shoulder top instantly made her jeans look elegant.
Speaking of her jeans, Depp made another considered choice with her denim selection. Avoiding the baggy and loose-fit styles that are dominating elsewhere, Depp chose a pair of kick-flare jeans that cropped above her ankle, which only added to the retro feel of her off-the-shoulder top. As if these two items weren't talking points enough, Depp then added an unexpected shoe style into the equation.
While the rest of us are obsessed with ballet flats and Mary Janes, Depp is backing the rising wedge mule trend this summer. More comfortable than a high heel but with the same elevated undertones, the wedge is officially on the up right now, with Google searches spiking for the style this week. Complete with a peep toe and a bow, Depp's look feels glamorous in an old-school Hollywood sort of way.
Going beyond your average jeans-and–a-nice-top look, Depp's playful pairing spoke to the actor's penchant for mixing old trends with new ones.
The easiest combination for ensuring you feel put together but without having to try too hard, scroll on shop Lily-Rose Depp's jeans, top, and wedge shoe look.
This is the perfect size for towing around your daily essentials.
Style with bermuda shorts or wear with a white cotton skirt.
The raffia wedge trend is back for summer 2024.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
