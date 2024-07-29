Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore the Most Unexpected Shoes With a Top and Jeans

Jeans and a nice top is an outfit formula we've all relied upon in the past, and although it might be summer, Lily-Rose Depp proved it's a viable look regardless of the temperatures. I spotted the actor and model out on a walk wearing the combination in the chicest way possible. Forgoing the graphic tees and strapless styles that typically dominate throughout the summer months, Depp reached for a red off-the-shoulder top to elevate her L.A. uniform. Giving her a polished edge with minimal effort, Depp's off-the-shoulder top instantly made her jeans look elegant.

Speaking of her jeans, Depp made another considered choice with her denim selection. Avoiding the baggy and loose-fit styles that are dominating elsewhere, Depp chose a pair of kick-flare jeans that cropped above her ankle, which only added to the retro feel of her off-the-shoulder top. As if these two items weren't talking points enough, Depp then added an unexpected shoe style into the equation.

While the rest of us are obsessed with ballet flats and Mary Janes, Depp is backing the rising wedge mule trend this summer. More comfortable than a high heel but with the same elevated undertones, the wedge is officially on the up right now, with Google searches spiking for the style this week. Complete with a peep toe and a bow, Depp's look feels glamorous in an old-school Hollywood sort of way.

Going beyond your average jeans-and–a-nice-top look, Depp's playful pairing spoke to the actor's penchant for mixing old trends with new ones.

The easiest combination for ensuring you feel put together but without having to try too hard, scroll on shop Lily-Rose Depp's jeans, top, and wedge shoe look.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.