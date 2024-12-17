Stylish Women in NY and LA Always Wear Their Levi's With This Classic Shoe Trend

If there's one thing all chic people know, it's that Levi's are the best jeans—period. Sure, you might have to dig through piles of vintage pairs or have them altered to get the fit just right, but it's always worth it, and unlike many denim brands, they'll last forever. In fact, they get even better with age, thus the demand for pairs from the past. But don't just take my word for it. The proof is abundant, and yet another great case for buying a pair just arrived today in the form of a look worn by Lily-Rose Depp in New York City.

On Tuesday, the model and actress was spotted in Midtown Manhattan wearing a casual-cool ensemble featuring ripped, vintage Levi's, a leather barn coat, white socks, and a pair of black loafers. She finished off the look with a Chanel bag. Comfortable, practical (it's been very rainy, gray, and cold in NYC this week), and still chic, the outfit was faultless.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Lily-Rose Depp: Levi's jeans; Chanel bag

Immediately upon seeing it, I zeroed in on her shoes-and-jeans combination, loving the way her faded denim balanced out her more sleek, put-together loafers. It got me thinking about all of the various Levi's outfits I've created for myself and seen on others in the past, conjuring up images of tons of great loafer-Levi's collaborations from the last year.

For example, I've had the below look worn by Dakota Johnson on my mood board ever since she wore it in the fall. She was seen leaving her hotel in NYC wearing a red The Row silk button-down shirt untucked with light-wash Levi's and loafers—no socks in sight. I usually want to wear heels with jeans to dress them up, but this outfit goes to show that you can fancify denim without the pain of a high heel. All you need is a great loafer (Johnson's are Saint Laurent).

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Levi's jeans; Saint Laurent loafers; The Row Andra Silk Shirt ($2150) and bag

Another similar street-style photo I often reference when I get dressed is the below one of Hailey Bieber carrying Balenciaga's new viral Rodeo bag alongside a leather moto jacket, vintage Levi's, and a pair of The Row loafers. The look is reminiscent of '90s off-duty model outfits, many of which also featured Levi's jeans. Shocker.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga)

On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag ($4690); Levi's jeans; The Row Calfskin Tassel Boyfriend Loafers ($1150)

Take these looks as signs to 1.) buy a pair of Levi's jeans, either new or vintage, and 2.) wear them with loafers. Trust me, you'll find yourself combining the two wardrobe essentials again and again (and again). Shop both below.

Shop Levi's jeans:

Levi's 501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

LEVI'S Ribcage Full Length $98 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501® '90s High Waist Relaxed Straight Leg Selvedge Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501® '90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Shop loafers:

Nordstrom Kensington Loafer $90 $41 SHOP NOW

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Finn Tassel Loafer $298 SHOP NOW

Lauren Wynnie Crocodile Embossed Leather Loafer $225 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Madison Penny Loafer $100 SHOP NOW

COACH Jocelyn Loafer $175 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Esther Kiltie Weejuns® Loafer $185 SHOP NOW