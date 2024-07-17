Lily-Rose Depp Wore Every French Girl's Favorite Flats With This Easy Dress Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

When it comes to looking chic and effortless for even the simplest of occasions, no one does it better than Lily-Rose Depp. Perfectly straddling the line between LA's low-key nature and Paris's utter elegance, the model and actress always manages to look enviable, and because of that, she's one of the first people I look to for inspiration whenever I find myself staring at my closet and scoffing at how few outfit options I have (when really, I have way too much stuff and plenty of things to wear). She consistently points me in the direction of items I already own, showing me how to style them in a fresh, French girl–approved way.

Case in point: Depp's latest no-effort, high-impact ensemble, which she wore to shop over the weekend in West Hollywood. For the occasion, the 25-year-old chose one of her trusty pairs of ballet flats, this time in a caramel-tan shade, and a timeless, easy white minidress featuring eyelet details, a high neckline, and long, airy sleeves. With the combo, she added black sunglasses and a turquoise Chanel quilted shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lily-Rose Depp: Chanel bag

I can't be the only person who owns some variation of this outfit and has let it go unappreciated in my closet for the entirety of the summer so far. That ends today. If you're feeling just as sartorially stimulated by the look but are currently missing the main component, don't fret. Scroll down to shop a slew of comfortable white minidresses that I bet will become a regular part of your warm-weather rotation moving forward.

Shop little white dresses:

J.Crew Calliste Mini Dress in Cotton Voile $98 $65 SHOP NOW This is one sale find you won't want to pass up.

H&M Seersucker Dress $40 SHOP NOW I love the idea of bringing this summer dress into fall by pairing it with jeans.

Reformation Tullia Dress $218 SHOP NOW Stunning! Beautiful! Gorgeous!

Free People Free-Est Marina Tie Back Cotton Crinkle Babydoll Dress $88 SHOP NOW This puff-sleeve dress would look just as cute with ballet flats or pumps as it does with these rugged boots.

MANGO Bow Shirt Dress $60 SHOP NOW This shirt dress is so classy.

J.Crew Jolie Dress in Cotton Poplin $128 SHOP NOW The little eyelet details are beyond gorgeous.

MATTEAU Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton Mini Dress $460 SHOP NOW Matteau makes the best summer dresses if easy elegance is your dream aesthetic.

Madewell The Ariana Mini Dress in Heavyweight Linen $98 $83 SHOP NOW How can you not buy this linen mini? It's just so good (and on sale).

BP. Button Front Cotton Minidress $60 SHOP NOW It's all in the details.

Reformation Kaya Linen Dress $228 SHOP NOW Reformation's never done me wrong in the summer-dress department, and I don't expect it to anytime soon.

H&M Defined-Waist T-Shirt Dress $18 SHOP NOW A good T-shirt dress will get you far this time of year.