Lily-Rose Depp Wore Every French Girl's Favorite Flats With This Easy Dress Trend
When it comes to looking chic and effortless for even the simplest of occasions, no one does it better than Lily-Rose Depp. Perfectly straddling the line between LA's low-key nature and Paris's utter elegance, the model and actress always manages to look enviable, and because of that, she's one of the first people I look to for inspiration whenever I find myself staring at my closet and scoffing at how few outfit options I have (when really, I have way too much stuff and plenty of things to wear). She consistently points me in the direction of items I already own, showing me how to style them in a fresh, French girl–approved way.
Case in point: Depp's latest no-effort, high-impact ensemble, which she wore to shop over the weekend in West Hollywood. For the occasion, the 25-year-old chose one of her trusty pairs of ballet flats, this time in a caramel-tan shade, and a timeless, easy white minidress featuring eyelet details, a high neckline, and long, airy sleeves. With the combo, she added black sunglasses and a turquoise Chanel quilted shoulder bag.
On Lily-Rose Depp: Chanel bag
I can't be the only person who owns some variation of this outfit and has let it go unappreciated in my closet for the entirety of the summer so far. That ends today. If you're feeling just as sartorially stimulated by the look but are currently missing the main component, don't fret. Scroll down to shop a slew of comfortable white minidresses that I bet will become a regular part of your warm-weather rotation moving forward.
Shop little white dresses:
I love the idea of bringing this summer dress into fall by pairing it with jeans.
This puff-sleeve dress would look just as cute with ballet flats or pumps as it does with these rugged boots.
Matteau makes the best summer dresses if easy elegance is your dream aesthetic.
How can you not buy this linen mini? It's just so good (and on sale).
Reformation's never done me wrong in the summer-dress department, and I don't expect it to anytime soon.
Please, please, please, don't sell out before I get my hands on you.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
