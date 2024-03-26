Lily-Rose Depp Just Combined 3 Different Y2K Trends In a Single Red Carpet Outfit
Lily-Rose Depp was just a baby when Y2K style first surged, but that doesn't mean she can't re-create the look as an adult. She recently attended Chanel's Los Angeles dinner wearing a tube top, low-rise skirt, and mini bag, displaying a trifecta of 2000s-era fashion at its finest.
The 24-year-old Chanel ambassador was among the youngest attendees at the star-studded event, which also hosted some of our favorite style stars like Chloë Sevigny, America Ferrera, Sandra Huller, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Keep scrolling to how the stars showed up to celebrate with Chanel, plus shop a few low-waist mini skirts that might inspire you to revist the trend in 2024.
On Lily-Rose Depp: Chanel top, skirt, and handbag
See More Celebs at Chanel's Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills
Shop Low Rise Skirts
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
