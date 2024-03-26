Lily-Rose Depp Just Combined 3 Different Y2K Trends In a Single Red Carpet Outfit

Lily-Rose Depp was just a baby when Y2K style first surged, but that doesn't mean she can't re-create the look as an adult. She recently attended Chanel's Los Angeles dinner wearing a tube top, low-rise skirt, and mini bag, displaying a trifecta of 2000s-era fashion at its finest.

The 24-year-old Chanel ambassador was among the youngest attendees at the star-studded event, which also hosted some of our favorite style stars like Chloë Sevigny, America Ferrera, Sandra Huller, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Keep scrolling to how the stars showed up to celebrate with Chanel, plus shop a few low-waist mini skirts that might inspire you to revist the trend in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images courtesy of Chanel)

On Lily-Rose Depp: Chanel top, skirt, and handbag

See More Celebs at Chanel's Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills

