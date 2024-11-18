Despite holding citizenship in France and the U.S., Lily-Rose Depp's latest outfit made me believe she must be a London girl at heart. Crossing through the airport in L.A., Depp, styled the exact shoe trend that Londoners have been wearing all season long. Although London isn't a formal city, its inhabitants are apt at putting a polished twist on their daily looks—often favouring comfortable silhouettes composed of chic staples, and this season so many of those elegant looks have revolved around sleek leather loafers.

Styling the chicest slip-on flat on the market right now, Depp opted for a pair of glossy black loafers for her in-transit look, adding white socks for comfort and, let's face it, to look trend-led. Pairing her smart shoes with a comfortable base, Depp wore a pair of cream track pants and a lightweight Burberry coat to complete her airport outfit. Choosing simple stapes that could see her through her flight in comfort, Depp's smart shoe choice added an elegant element to her outfit that kept her looking typically chic.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For their easy slip-on design, loafers are an obvious choice for any flight. Convenient to remove for any trips through security—these shoes also boast a flat silhouette that can accommodate the high step count that inevitably comes from traipsing around the airport in search of your departure gate.

Every Londoner's favourite flat, these shoes are the more popular alternative to trainers right now. Offering a similar level of comfort, but a far more elegant silhouette, these classic shoes are often spotted on London's streets dressed down with baggy jeans or styled more formally with tailored trousers and skirts—more often than not, we see them worn just as Depp has, with simple white socks. As we move further into the winter months I expect to see far more ensembles that resemble Depp's cosy in-flight look.

Read on to discover the shoe trend that has both Depp and London's most stylish in agreement here.

