Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter
I'm always looking for playful styling tricks that make getting dressed easy (and fun) all year round, whether that's layering dresses over long-sleeve tops, adding a fun jacket to a summery top, or styling flats with socks. The latter is especially alluring, particularly during the shift from summer to winter. No, you don't have to immediately throw away your warm-weather shoes and focus on boots the second temperatures start to drop. All you need to do is get a little creative.
On Lily-Rose Depp: Repetto White Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($239); Chanel bag
Lily-Rose Depp knows that, and recently displayed the transitional look using a pair of white crew socks and matching white leather ballet flats. She paired the duet with jeans for a casual-cool look, though you could easily style the socks-and-shoes combo with a skirt or dress for a flirtier ensemble.
The best part about this styling trick? It adds another dimension to your look based on what combination you choose. The range of socks could include a romantic lace, a fuzzy knit, or bow adornment—and those are just the styles that first popped into my head. Combine these with a variety of flats including embellished, Mary Jane, square-toe, or classic options to add a personal touch to your outfits. Ahead, shop both playful and classic combinations of both pieces.
Shop ballet flats:
Shop socks:
Copelyn is a freelance fashion and accessory editor. She formerly worked for Who What Wear as an associate shopping editor and is based in New York City. She writes about fashion and accessory trends in addition to creating original content. Before her time at Who What Wear, Copelyn was at Bustle Digital Group, working on the accessory market for cover shoots and fashion features across Nylon, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Romper, and Elite Daily. Copelyn also previously worked at InStyle and Cosmopolitan in the fashion and accessory departments on shopping and fashion market. Copelyn has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, Copelyn freelances in graphic and web design in the fashion-and-lifestyle space. She also loves to upcycle clothing and home décor as well as collect an embarrassing number of colorful sneakers and experiment with her hair color.
-
If I Had a $300 Gift Card to Nordstrom, I'd Buy These Items From the Half-Yearly Sale
Happy shopping.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
I Shopped the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for 3 Hours—These Are My Favorite 31 Items
Don't miss out.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Swapping Your Sneakers for This Timeless Shoe Trend Will Make You Look Instantly Richer
It’s giving wealth.
By Michelle Scanga
-
From Hailey Bieber to Sofia Richie, Everyone's Wearing This Jacket Trend Right Now
Trendy meets timeless.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Kate Moss Doesn't Do Trends, and Her Paris Looks Prove It
These outfits are textbook Kate Moss.
By Emma Spedding
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
I'm Finally Considering Skinny Jeans Again After Seeing This One Outfit
HBU?
By Eliza Huber
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca