Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter

I'm always looking for playful styling tricks that make getting dressed easy (and fun) all year round, whether that's layering dresses over long-sleeve tops, adding a fun jacket to a summery top, or styling flats with socks. The latter is especially alluring, particularly during the shift from summer to winter. No, you don't have to immediately throw away your warm-weather shoes and focus on boots the second temperatures start to drop. All you need to do is get a little creative.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lily-Rose Depp: Repetto White Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($239); Chanel bag

Lily-Rose Depp knows that, and recently displayed the transitional look using a pair of white crew socks and matching white leather ballet flats. She paired the duet with jeans for a casual-cool look, though you could easily style the socks-and-shoes combo with a skirt or dress for a flirtier ensemble.

The best part about this styling trick? It adds another dimension to your look based on what combination you choose. The range of socks could include a romantic lace, a fuzzy knit, or bow adornment—and those are just the styles that first popped into my head. Combine these with a variety of flats including embellished, Mary Jane, square-toe, or classic options to add a personal touch to your outfits. Ahead, shop both playful and classic combinations of both pieces.

