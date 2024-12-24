Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter

I'm always looking for playful styling tricks that make getting dressed easy (and fun) all year round, whether that's layering dresses over long-sleeve tops, adding a fun jacket to a summery top, or styling flats with socks. The latter is especially alluring, particularly during the shift from summer to winter. No, you don't have to immediately throw away your warm-weather shoes and focus on boots the second temperatures start to drop. All you need to do is get a little creative.

Lily Rose Depp in a black sweater, jeans, white socks, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lily-Rose Depp: Repetto White Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($239); Chanel bag

Lily-Rose Depp knows that, and recently displayed the transitional look using a pair of white crew socks and matching white leather ballet flats. She paired the duet with jeans for a casual-cool look, though you could easily style the socks-and-shoes combo with a skirt or dress for a flirtier ensemble.

Jeanette Madsen in a grey sweater, black shorts, black socks, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

The best part about this styling trick? It adds another dimension to your look based on what combination you choose. The range of socks could include a romantic lace, a fuzzy knit, or bow adornment—and those are just the styles that first popped into my head. Combine these with a variety of flats including embellished, Mary Jane, square-toe, or classic options to add a personal touch to your outfits. Ahead, shop both playful and classic combinations of both pieces.

Shop ballet flats:

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat

Madewell Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Madewell
Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Ubet Ballet Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Ubet Ballet Flat

Sam Edelman Michaela Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Flats

Leather Ballet Flats
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats

Madewell Francine Suede Ballet Flats
Madewell
Francine Suede Ballet Flats

Dreaming Mary Jane Flat
Steve Madden
Dreaming Mary Jane Flat

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

Suede Ballet Flats
ZARA
Suede Ballet Flats

Chinese Laundry, Audrey Ballet Flat
Chinese Laundry
Audrey Ballet Flat

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Shop socks:

J.Crew, Fuzzy Lurex Metallic Threads Trouser Socks
J.Crew
Fuzzy Lurex Metallic Threads Trouser Socks

The Yves Sock
Comme Si
The Yves Sock

Wolford Monofil Socks
Wolford
Monofil Socks

For Love & Lemons Floral Crew Socks
For Love & Lemons
Floral Crew Socks

Topshop Sheer Ribbed Socks in Burgundy
Topshop
Sheer Ribbed Socks in Burgundy

Falke Shiny Socks
Falke
Shiny Socks

Structured Lace Knee-Highs
Wolford
Structured Lace Knee-Highs

Kaili Socks
Casa Clara
Kaili Socks

Assorted 5-Pack Pointelle Crew Socks
Nordstrom
Assorted 5-Pack Pointelle Crew Socks

Calzedonia, Ribbed Short Socks
Calzedonia
Ribbed Short Socks

Mini Bow Sheer Ruffle Crew Socks
Free People
Mini Bow Sheer Ruffle Crew Socks

