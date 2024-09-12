From Red Carpet to Front Row—27 of Lily Collins's Most Unforgettable Looks Ever
There’s no denying the excitement around the arrival of the latest season of Emily in Paris. It just so happens to be a favorite among Who What Wear editors thanks to the show's whimsical approach to fashion and addicting storylines. With that in mind, what better time than now to take a look back at Lily Collins's most celebrated outfits spanning from the red carpet to the front row.
Just like the multifaceted characters she portrays on screen, Collins's history of looks shows the many sides of the stylish actress. From a recent black, strapless, and sparkly peplum moment to a striking voluminous-sleeved Met Gala standout, the array of ensembles to peruse is stunning to say the least. Keep scrolling to see 27 of Lily Collins's most unforgettable press appearance looks ever.
1.
Collins at the Hollywood premiere of MaXXXine in 2024 wearing a statement blazer and skirt set from Schiaparelli with Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals ($950).
2.
Collins at the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2024 wearing an off-the-shoulder couture gown from Tamara Ralph, complete with statement rosette sleeves and a neckline adorned with silver roses.
3.
Lily Collins poses at the Saint Laurent fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a jacket, vest top, and the Georgette floral pant ($3400) from the brand.
4.
Collins at the season three premiere of Emily in Paris in 2022 wearing a brown ruched cutout Saint Laurent dress.
5.
Collins at the Icons by Carine Roitfeld event in 2019 wearing a sheer embellished Georges Hobeika couture dress and Cartier jewelry.
6.
Collins attends the Ralph Lauren show in 2022 in wearing a look from the classic brand, including a strapless black bodice top complete with a trailing, oversize tartan bow along with slim black pants and black pumps.
7.
Collins at the season four premiere of Emily in Paris in 2024 wearing a custom Armani Privé look with a black, sparkling peplum corset design, Cartier jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
8.
Collins at the Dior Cruise 2025 show in Scotland dressed in a black wool-and-silk jacket, black cashmere turtleneck, black wool-and-silk skirt, and slouchy black boots from the brand.
9.
Lily Collins at The Art of Elysium's 12th annual celebration in 2019 wearing an Elie Saab puff-sleeve floral gown, Yeprem diamond earrings, and black Christian Louboutin platform ankle-strap sandals.
10.
Collins at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile during the Tribeca Film Festival wearing a black sequin one-shoulder dress from Saint Laurent with a black-and-red puff-sleeve, sheer black polka-dot tights, and black patent pointed-toe heel sandals
11.
Collins at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City wearing a custom black-and-white Vera Wang gown, Cartier jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.
12.
Collins leaving an event in New York City in 2022 wearing a long camel coat, a light blue draped top and pants from Del Core, a Cartier mini bag, and Valentino Tan-Go pumps with crystals ($1554).
13.
Collins at the Saint Laurent F/W 20 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a belted Saint Laurent shorts jumpsuit with a rosette detail on the lapel and black ankle-wrap pointed-toe pumps.
14.
Collins at the second annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022 wearing a sheer black turtleneck top and full floral-print skirt from Dior along with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin Movida Sabina platform heeled sandals ($1095).
15.
Collins wears a white floral Giambattista Valli gown at the London Tolkien premiere in 2019.
16.
Collins arriving to a press event in SoHo, New York City, in 2022 wearing an orange Gabriela Hearst pantsuit, neutral pumps, and a mini Cartier top-handle bag.
17.
Collins at a screening of Emily in Paris in 2022 wearing a bright blue, structured Prabal Gurung skirt suit, a neutral low-cut top, and brown Casadei ankle-strap pumps.
18.
Collins at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City wearing a white ruffled Giambattista Valli haute couture gown, Cartier emerald necklace, and black platform ankle-strap pumps
19.
Collins at the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 fashion show in New York City wearing a black fitted tuxedo with a high-collar white shirt and black pointed-toe pumps.
20.
Collins leaving a press event in New York City in 2022 wearing a neutral asymmetric top and skirt from A.W.A.K.E. Mode with a Cartier C De Cartier Chain Bag ($3400), and neutral Andrea Wazen Denver wrap pumps.
21.
Collins at the Windfall screening in 2022 in West Hollywood wearing a Brunello Cucinelli belted pinstripe pantsuit and Christian Louboutin suede pumps.
22.
Collins at an Emily in Paris season two special screening in 2021 wearing a whimsical Valentino Couture printed minidress and black patent Valentino platform heels.
23.
Collins at the 15th annual Go Gala in 2021 wearing an asymmetrical yellow ruched and ruffled top and matching striped pants from AZ Factory with black pumps.
24.
Collins at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a black PVC leather dress by Saint Laurent with black patent ankle-tie pumps.
25.
Collins at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2019 wearing a blue Givenchy couture cropped jacket and sheer maxi skirt, Cartier sapphire-and-diamond ring, and Givenchy suede Sharlock platform sandals.
26.
Collins at the 15th annual Go Gala in 2022 wearing a sheer embellished Prada look and metallic Prada heeled sandals.
27.
Collins at a Les Misérables event in 2019 wearing a sheer floral-print blue dress by Jill Stuart with light-blue metallic ankle-strap platform sandals.
