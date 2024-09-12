From Red Carpet to Front Row—27 of Lily Collins's Most Unforgettable Looks Ever

fashion collage with three red carpet photos of Lily Collins best looks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no denying the excitement around the arrival of the latest season of Emily in Paris. It just so happens to be a favorite among Who What Wear editors thanks to the show's whimsical approach to fashion and addicting storylines. With that in mind, what better time than now to take a look back at Lily Collins's most celebrated outfits spanning from the red carpet to the front row.

Just like the multifaceted characters she portrays on screen, Collins's history of looks shows the many sides of the stylish actress. From a recent black, strapless, and sparkly peplum moment to a striking voluminous-sleeved Met Gala standout, the array of ensembles to peruse is stunning to say the least. Keep scrolling to see 27 of Lily Collins's most unforgettable press appearance looks ever.

1.

Lily Collins at the World Premiere of MAXXXINE at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California wearing wearing Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the Hollywood premiere of MaXXXine in 2024 wearing a statement blazer and skirt set from Schiaparelli with Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals ($950).

2.

Lilly Collins attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England wearing an off-the-shoulder couture gown from Tamara Ralph with statement sleeves and a neckline adorned with silver roses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2024 wearing an off-the-shoulder couture gown from Tamara Ralph, complete with statement rosette sleeves and a neckline adorned with silver roses.

3.

Lily Collins poses at the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 as part show during Paris Fashion Week held at Place Jacques Rueff on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France wearing a Saint Laurent jacket, vest top, and flared floral-print pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Collins poses at the Saint Laurent fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a jacket, vest top, and the Georgette floral pant ($3400) from the brand.

4.

Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France wearing a brown cut-out and ruched Saint Laurent dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the season three premiere of Emily in Paris in 2022 wearing a brown ruched cutout Saint Laurent dress.

5.

Lily Collins attend the ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event at The Plaza Hotel in New York City in 2019 wearing a sheer embellished Georges Hobeika couture dress and Cartier jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the Icons by Carine Roitfeld event in 2019 wearing a sheer embellished Georges Hobeika couture dress and Cartier jewelry.

6.

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California wearing a strapless black top with a tartan oversized bow and train along with slim black pants and black pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins attends the Ralph Lauren show in 2022 in wearing a look from the classic brand, including a strapless black bodice top complete with a trailing, oversize tartan bow along with slim black pants and black pumps.

7.

Lily Collins attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Emily in Paris" Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a custom Armani Privé look that included a black, sparkling peplum corset dress, Cartier jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the season four premiere of Emily in Paris in 2024 wearing a custom Armani Privé look with a black, sparkling peplum corset design, Cartier jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

8.

Lily Collins at the Dior Cruise 2025 Show held at Drummond Castle on June 3, 2024 in Perthshire, Scotland dressed in a black wool and silk jacket, black cashmere turtleneck, black wool and silk skirt, and slouchy black boots from the brand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the Dior Cruise 2025 show in Scotland dressed in a black wool-and-silk jacket, black cashmere turtleneck, black wool-and-silk skirt, and slouchy black boots from the brand.

9.

Lily Collins attends The Art of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California wearing an Elie Saab puff-sleeve gown, Yeprem diamond earrings, and Christian Louboutin platform sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Collins at The Art of Elysium's 12th annual celebration in 2019 wearing an Elie Saab puff-sleeve floral gown, Yeprem diamond earrings, and black Christian Louboutin platform ankle-strap sandals.

10.

Lily Collins attends the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile movie during Tribeca Film Festival at Stella Artois Theatre wearing a black sequin one-shoulder dress from Saint Laurent with a black and red puff-sleeve, sheer black polka-dot tights, and black patent pointed-toe heel sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile during the Tribeca Film Festival wearing a black sequin one-shoulder dress from Saint Laurent with a black-and-red puff-sleeve, sheer black polka-dot tights, and black patent pointed-toe heel sandals

11.

Lily Collins at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City wearing a custom black and white Vera Wang gown, Cartier jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City wearing a custom black-and-white Vera Wang gown, Cartier jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.

12.

Lily Collins leaving an event in New York City on December 12, 2022 wearing a long camel coat, a light blue draped top and pants from Del Core, a Cartier mini bag, and Valentino crystal-embellished platform heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins leaving an event in New York City in 2022 wearing a long camel coat, a light blue draped top and pants from Del Core, a Cartier mini bag, and Valentino Tan-Go pumps with crystals ($1554).

13.

Lily Collins front row at the Saint Laurent Fall Winter 2020, show during Paris Fashion Week on 25 February wearing a belted Saint Laurent shorts jumpsuit with a rosette on the lapel and black ankle-wrap pointed-toe pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the Saint Laurent F/W 20 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a belted Saint Laurent shorts jumpsuit with a rosette detail on the lapel and black ankle-wrap pointed-toe pumps.

14.

Lily Collins attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles wearing a sheer black turtleneck top and floral-print skirt from Dior along with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin Movida Sabina platform heeled sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the second annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022 wearing a sheer black turtleneck top and full floral-print skirt from Dior along with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin Movida Sabina platform heeled sandals ($1095).

15.

Lily Collins attends the "Tolkien" UK premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on April 29, 2019 in London, England wearing a white floral Giambattista Valli gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins wears a white floral Giambattista Valli gown at the London Tolkien premiere in 2019.

16.

Lily Collins arriving to a press event in SoHo on March 23, 2022 in New York City wearing an orange Gabriela Hearst pants suit, neutral pumps and a mini Cartier top-handle bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins arriving to a press event in SoHo, New York City, in 2022 wearing an orange Gabriela Hearst pantsuit, neutral pumps, and a mini Cartier top-handle bag.

17.

Lily Collins attends the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of Emily in Paris at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on April 10, 2022 wearing a bright blue Prabal Gurung skirt suit, a neutral low-cut top, and brown Casadei ankle-strap pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at a screening of Emily in Paris in 2022 wearing a bright blue, structured Prabal Gurung skirt suit, a neutral low-cut top, and brown Casadei ankle-strap pumps.

18.

Lily Collins attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City wearing in a white ruffle Giambattista Valli haute couture gown, Cartier emerald necklace, and black platform ankle-strap pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City wearing a white ruffled Giambattista Valli haute couture gown, Cartier emerald necklace, and black platform ankle-strap pumps

19.

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 fashion show at Museum of Modern Art in New York City wearing a black fitted tuxedo with high-collar white shirt and black pointed-toe pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 fashion show in New York City wearing a black fitted tuxedo with a high-collar white shirt and black pointed-toe pumps.

20.

Actress Lily Collins is seen in SoHo on March 22, 2022 in New York City leaving a press event wearing a neutral asymmetric top and skirt from A.W.a.K.E. Mode with a Cartier Double C De Cartier Chain Bag, and neutral Andrea Wazen Denver wrap pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins leaving a press event in New York City in 2022 wearing a neutral asymmetric top and skirt from A.W.A.K.E. Mode with a Cartier C De Cartier Chain Bag ($3400), and neutral Andrea Wazen Denver wrap pumps.

21.

Lily Collins attends the Windfall LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California wearing a Brunello Cucinelli belted pinstripe pants suit and Christian Louboutin suede pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the Windfall screening in 2022 in West Hollywood wearing a Brunello Cucinelli belted pinstripe pantsuit and Christian Louboutin suede pumps.

22.

Lily Collins attends Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 special screening at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California wearing a whimsical printed Valentino couture mini dress and black patent Valentino platform heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at an Emily in Paris season two special screening in 2021 wearing a whimsical Valentino Couture printed minidress and black patent Valentino platform heels.

23.

Lily Collins is seen at the 15th annual Go Gala at Cornerstone Plaza on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California wearing a yellow ruched and ruffled top and striped pants from AZ Factory with black pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the 15th annual Go Gala in 2021 wearing an asymmetrical yellow ruched and ruffled top and matching striped pants from AZ Factory with black pumps.

24.

Lily Collins attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a black PVC leather dress by Saint Laurent and black patent ankle-tie pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a black PVC leather dress by Saint Laurent with black patent ankle-tie pumps.

25.

Lily Collins in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England wearing a blue Givenchy couture cropped jacket and sheer maxi skirt with a Cartier sapphire and diamond Ring, and Givenchy suede Sharlock platform sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2019 wearing a blue Givenchy couture cropped jacket and sheer maxi skirt, Cartier sapphire-and-diamond ring, and Givenchy suede Sharlock platform sandals.

26.

Lily Collins attends the 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California wearing a sheer embellished Prada look and metallic Prada heeled sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at the 15th annual Go Gala in 2022 wearing a sheer embellished Prada look and metallic Prada heeled sandals.

27.

Lily Collins attends Les Misérables Photo Call in 2019 at Linwood Dunn Theater wearing a sheer floral-print blue dress by Jill Stuart with light-blue metallic ankle-strap platform sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins at a Les Misérables event in 2019 wearing a sheer floral-print blue dress by Jill Stuart with light-blue metallic ankle-strap platform sandals.

Lily Collins
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
