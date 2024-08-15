Lily Collins's Emily in Paris Press Tour Looks Are 100% French-Girl Coded

The only thing better than a new season of Emily in Paris to devour in one sitting is the real-life Emily Cooper, aka Lily Collins, tearing it up sartorially while doing press for the show. Ever since season one of the Netflix hit series, Collins has taken her press looks very seriously—as seriously as Emily does on screen, with all the same luxury designer pieces but a slightly more pared-back aesthetic.

Last time around, for season three, we saw the MaXXXine star in a mix of Saint Laurent, Alessandra Rich, Dior, and Fendi during her press tour, with highlights including the custom knotted-jersey gown by Anthony Vaccarello that she wore to the show's premiere in Paris and hyper-elegant A-line Dior dress that she and her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, chose for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Naturally, though, season four's press tour looks are the chicest and most impressive yet. With the first five (of 10) episodes dropping today, we thought it was only right to highlight some of the best (and most French-girl coded) outfits Collins and her team have debuted thus far. For more, stay tuned for part two of the season, which arrives on Netflix on September 12 and will surely be accompanied by more can't-miss ensembles by the show's star.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

On Lily Collins: Saint Laurent Gio Belt ($675), Pencil Skirt ($1050), Cross-Back Bodysuit ($2200), and Lee Slingback Pumps ($1190)

For the Los Angeles premiere of the fourth season of Emily in Paris, Collins didn't come to play, opting for a very office siren–esque Saint Laurent look, including a deep-V bodysuit paired with a fitted knit pencil skirt, black-and-gold belt, sheer tights, and patent-leather slingbacks. Between her sleek chin-length bob and this undeniably chic ensemble, this photo will be all over my fall mood board.

On Lily Collins: Valentino Garavani shirt, skirt, and Wool and Silk Valentie Tie With Metal V Applique ($470); Ferragamo Vidya Patent Dual-Buckle Wedge Pumps ($1090)

With the Olympics taking place in Paris this year, Collins naturally teamed up with NBC to create some buzz around the Games as well as Emily in Paris season four, shooting a spot with American track and field athlete Anna Hall in a red Valentino couture miniskirt covered in 3D florets, blue button-down shirt, and black necktie. She paired the look with black tights, red Ferragamo wedges, and a black beret (of course).

On Lily Collins: Cartier Trinity Earrings ($6550), Panthère De Cartier Ring ($11600), and Love Wedding Band ($1250); Mark Kenly Domino Tan Dasi Dress ($747); Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)

Collins formally kicked off her press tour for season four in Copenhagen, where she co-hosted a dinner with Netflix and Vogue Scandinavia during Copenhagen Fashion Week. For the occasion, she appropriately chose a Danish brand, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, or MKDT Studio, wearing a gray sleeveless dress from the pre-fall 2024 collection. With it, she chose Alaïa's viral net flats and Cartier jewelry, including the French jewelry house's Trinity stud earrings, a diamond Panthère de Cartier ring, and a gold band from the Love line.

On Lily Collins: Celine dress; Cartier Panthère de Cartier Earrings ($32300)

This exaggerated Celine pussy bow feels like the perfect addition to Collins's Emily in Paris press tour, especially since the actress recently hinted in an interview with InStyle that we'd be getting more fall, winter, and holiday looks on her character in season four compared to past seasons that took place during warmer months. With it, she wore a black, long-sleeve minidress and Panthère de Cartier earrings.

On Lily Collins: Celine Cropped Cardigan ($1950); Cartier Love Earrings ($5450) and Love Ring ($4950)

Before the official kickoff of the Emily in Paris press tour for season four, Collins and her co-star Ashley Park went on David Chang's Netflix cooking show Dinner Time Live, for which the actress wore a simple, chic ensemble featuring a crochet short-sleeve cardigan from Celine, Cartier jewelry, and a pair of dark-wash jeans.

