Lily Collins's Emily in Paris Press Tour Looks Are 100% French-Girl Coded

By
published
in News

Lily Collins wearing a sequin beret with a Valentino blue shirt and black tie doing press for Emily In Paris season 4.

(Image credit: @robzangardi)

The only thing better than a new season of Emily in Paris to devour in one sitting is the real-life Emily Cooper, aka Lily Collins, tearing it up sartorially while doing press for the show. Ever since season one of the Netflix hit series, Collins has taken her press looks very seriously—as seriously as Emily does on screen, with all the same luxury designer pieces but a slightly more pared-back aesthetic.

Last time around, for season three, we saw the MaXXXine star in a mix of Saint Laurent, Alessandra Rich, Dior, and Fendi during her press tour, with highlights including the custom knotted-jersey gown by Anthony Vaccarello that she wore to the show's premiere in Paris and hyper-elegant A-line Dior dress that she and her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, chose for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Naturally, though, season four's press tour looks are the chicest and most impressive yet. With the first five (of 10) episodes dropping today, we thought it was only right to highlight some of the best (and most French-girl coded) outfits Collins and her team have debuted thus far. For more, stay tuned for part two of the season, which arrives on Netflix on September 12 and will surely be accompanied by more can't-miss ensembles by the show's star.

Lily Collins at the LA premiere of Emily in Paris season 4 wearing a V-neck bodysuit with a stretch pencil skirt, belt, tights, and slingback heels.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

On Lily Collins: Saint Laurent Gio Belt ($675), Pencil Skirt ($1050), Cross-Back Bodysuit ($2200), and Lee Slingback Pumps ($1190)

For the Los Angeles premiere of the fourth season of Emily in Paris, Collins didn't come to play, opting for a very office siren–esque Saint Laurent look, including a deep-V bodysuit paired with a fitted knit pencil skirt, black-and-gold belt, sheer tights, and patent-leather slingbacks. Between her sleek chin-length bob and this undeniably chic ensemble, this photo will be all over my fall mood board.

Saint Laurent, Gio Belt
Saint Laurent
Gio Belt

Saint Laurent, Pencil Skirt
Saint Laurent
Pencil Skirt

Saint Laurent, Cross-Back Bodysuit
Saint Laurent
Cross-Back Bodysuit

Saint Laurent, Lee Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Lee Slingback Pumps

Lily Collins doing press for Emily In Paris Season 4 wearing a blue button-down shirt with a black tie and red floral miniskirt from Valentino with a black beret.

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

On Lily Collins: Valentino Garavani shirt, skirt, and Wool and Silk Valentie Tie With Metal V Applique ($470); Ferragamo Vidya Patent Dual-Buckle Wedge Pumps ($1090)

Lily Collins doing press for Emily In Paris Season 4 wearing a blue button-down shirt with a black tie and red floral miniskirt from Valentino with a black beret and Ferragamo red wedge heels.

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

With the Olympics taking place in Paris this year, Collins naturally teamed up with NBC to create some buzz around the Games as well as Emily in Paris season four, shooting a spot with American track and field athlete Anna Hall in a red Valentino couture miniskirt covered in 3D florets, blue button-down shirt, and black necktie. She paired the look with black tights, red Ferragamo wedges, and a black beret (of course).

Vidya Patent Dual-Buckle Wedge Pumps
Ferragamo
Vidya Patent Dual-Buckle Wedge Pumps

Valentino Garavani, Wool and Silk Valentie Tie With Metal V AppliquÉ
Valentino Garavani
Wool and Silk Valentie Tie With Metal V AppliquÉ

Lily Collins doing press for Emily In Paris Season 4 wearing a gray MKDT Studio dress with Alaïa net flats and Cartier earrings in Copenhagen.

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

On Lily Collins: Cartier Trinity Earrings ($6550), Panthère De Cartier Ring ($11600), and Love Wedding Band ($1250); Mark Kenly Domino Tan Dasi Dress ($747); Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)

Lily Collins in a black and white photo during her press tour for season 4 of Emily In Paris wearing a MKDT Studio dress and Cartier stud earrings.

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

Collins formally kicked off her press tour for season four in Copenhagen, where she co-hosted a dinner with Netflix and Vogue Scandinavia during Copenhagen Fashion Week. For the occasion, she appropriately chose a Danish brand, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, or MKDT Studio, wearing a gray sleeveless dress from the pre-fall 2024 collection. With it, she chose Alaïa's viral net flats and Cartier jewelry, including the French jewelry house's Trinity stud earrings, a diamond Panthère de Cartier ring, and a gold band from the Love line.

Trinity Earrings
cartier
Trinity Earrings

Panthère De Cartier Ring
cartier
Panthère de Cartier Ring

#love# Wedding Band
cartier
Love Wedding Band

Dasi Dress Dark Grey
Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Dasi Dress Dark Grey

Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
ALAÏA
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Lily Collins doing press for Emily In Paris Season 4 wearing a Celine black minidress with a large ivory pussy bow.

(Image credit: @marielhaenn)

On Lily Collins: Celine dress; Cartier Panthère de Cartier Earrings ($32300)

Lily Collins doing press for season 4 of Emily In Paris wearing a black long-sleeve Celine dress with a white pussy bow and Cartier earrings.

(Image credit: @marielhaenn)

This exaggerated Celine pussy bow feels like the perfect addition to Collins's Emily in Paris press tour, especially since the actress recently hinted in an interview with InStyle that we'd be getting more fall, winter, and holiday looks on her character in season four compared to past seasons that took place during warmer months. With it, she wore a black, long-sleeve minidress and Panthère de Cartier earrings.

Panthère De Cartier Earrings
cartier
Panthère de Cartier Earrings

Lily Collins doing press for Emily In Paris Season 4 with David Chang and Ashley Park wearing a Celine crochet short-sleeve sweater and jeans with Cartier jewelry.

(Image credit: @lilyjcollins)

On Lily Collins: Celine Cropped Cardigan ($1950); Cartier Love Earrings ($5450) and Love Ring ($4950)

Before the official kickoff of the Emily in Paris press tour for season four, Collins and her co-star Ashley Park went on David Chang's Netflix cooking show Dinner Time Live, for which the actress wore a simple, chic ensemble featuring a crochet short-sleeve cardigan from Celine, Cartier jewelry, and a pair of dark-wash jeans.

#love# Earrings
cartier
Love Earrings

#love# Ring, Small Model
cartier
Love Ring, Small Model

celine, Cropped Cardigan
celine
Cropped Cardigan

Explore More:
Lily Collins Cartier Valentino Celine Netflix
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸