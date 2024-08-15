Lily Collins Just Wore an Elegant 2024 Comeback Trend to the Emily in Paris Premiere

Lily Collins and the rest of the Emily in Paris cast ushered in the highly anticipated 4th season of the Netflix series on a pale pink carpet in Los Angeles last night, and Collins wore an outfit that the fashion-obsessed character she portrays would undoubtedly approve of. The look consisted of a sparkly black Armani Privé dress that she accessorized with Cartier jewelry and Manolo Blahnik pumps. As we'd expect with the always trend-forward Collins, the dress touched on a major 2024 trend.

The trend I'm referring to is the peplum trend, which we last saw in abundance in the early-to-mid 2010s. While many of us may have been wary of its comeback initially, we've embraced the elegant, flattering trend. While Collins' dress featured a peplum detail, a peplum top is the most common way to wear the trend. Below, I've rounded up an assortment of peplum tops and dresses that you too can wear to embrace one of 2024's biggest comeback trends.

Lily Collins at the Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Lily Collins at the Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Lily Collins at the Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Armani Privé dress; Cartier earrings and ring; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Shop the Peplum Trend

Exclusive Agathe Knit Peplum Top
The Frankie Shop
Exclusive Agathe Knit Peplum Top

Evie Linen Top
Reformation
Evie Linen Top

Aritzia, Wilfred Rhodora Bustier
Aritzia
Wilfred Rhodora Bustier

Luna Top
Staud
Luna Top

Self-Portrait, Boucle Peplum Mini Dress
Self-Portrait
Boucle Peplum Mini Dress

Angela Lumaca Strapless Layered Organic Cotton-Jacquard Bustier Top
Mara Hoffman
Angela Lumaca Strapless Layered Organic Cotton-Jacquard Bustier Top

Noemine Dress
Fanm Mon
Noemine Dress

Pleated Peplum Top
Endless Rose
Pleated Peplum Top

Chuao Top
By Efrain Mogollon
Chuao Top

Organic Cotton Poplin Sleeveless Top
Ganni
Organic Cotton Poplin Sleeveless Top

