Lily Collins Is Sporting a New "Dark Suede" Bob, and It's All I Can Think About
I don't really think this needs to be said, but I'm going to say it anyway. There isn't much that actress Lily Collins can't pull off. Whether it's a pink feathered cape à la Emily in Paris or, let's say, a dark suede bob haircut, she manages to make everything look so damn chic.
If you haven't seen her new haircut and color, prepare to be wowed. I keep a running camera roll of hair inspo, and I've never screenshotted something so fast. It's definitely a dramatic change, but her super-talented hairstylist Gregory Russell and colorist Jacob Schwartz have really outdone themselves. I know, I know—your burning curiosity is getting the better of you. Don't worry. I'm breaking down the details on her rich, decadent new color below. Keep scrolling!
Lily Collins before her hair transformation.
Collins was already sporting a gorgeous shade of chestnut brown on her locks before she went for the switch-up. Piecey layers and longer curtain bangs were totally her jam.
Lily Collins after her hair transformation.
Whoa, right? I was foaming at the mouth for more info, so I asked Schwartz for all the details on this rich, chic shade he's coined "dark suede."
What is dark suede?
Schwartz describes dark suede as a chic, classic brunette that looks so decadent and, dare I say, expensive. Not only is this the perfect color to sport for the upcoming fall season, but it also flatters so many different skin tones. Like your favorite suede boots, this one feels warm, soft, velvety, and even a little bit cozy. While my natural hair color is slightly darker than this, I'm now fully contemplating going for this hue to switch things up. Collins never lets me down in the inspo department.
How to Achieve the Dark Suede Look
You might be surprised to know that Collins's hue is actually courtesy of a demipermanent color. Schwartz shared the deets. "I used a demipermanent color line from Schwarzkopf Professional called Igora Vibrance to make her [hair] darker," he shares.
Amazingly enough, you can buy this demipermanent line yourself on Amazon! I've been considering experimenting with semipermanent and demipermanent hair color myself, and this was exactly the push I needed. If you don't trust yourself to execute this as flawlessly as Schwartz, though, I definitely understand. If you'd feel more comfortable taking this shade to your colorist, here's what Schwartz recommends. "Make sure you tell your colorist you want demipermanent and ash on the roots and gold toward the ends," he says.
If you're feeling brave and would like to give this look a go at home, you can try Igora Vibrance out for yourself and shop it below. For a few other at-home semipermanent and demipermanent hair color options along with Schwartz's colorcare recommendations, keep scrolling.
Demipermanent and Semipermanent Options to Try
Maria Nila offers some of my favorite haircare products, and the brand's Color Refresh line is no different. This is more like a semipermanent, color-depositing hair mask, but this rich cacao is perfect to give a go if you're looking to achieve a similar look.
Redken's EQ demipermanent, color-depositing glosses are beloved by so many celebrity stylists. I don't think they would recommend using them at home since most are only available in-salon, but you can always ask your colorist to try out one of these shades.
Wella offers this demipermanent color with a few options that give a dark suede vibe.
Another semipermanent option from Clairol that adds moisture and shine and deposits rich color into the hair.
The Best Colorcare Products
To keep your color vibrant, Schwartz swears by a few cult-loved products from Olaplex. "I love Olaplex No. 4 and 5 shampoo and conditioner. I love four because it cleans the hair without stripping too much hydration," he says.
"Five is amazing because it's so rich and moisturizing to keep color from fading," Schwartz says.
If traditional coloring has left your hair dry and damaged, this repairing shampoo from L'Oréal is the ticket. It can also help preserve your demipermanent hue because it's color-safe.
Pureology is known for its fantastic colorcare products. This deep-conditioning mask restores, protects, and strengthens color-treated hair.
If you're trying out a semi- or demipermanent shade at home, lock it in with Ion's Color Defense sealer. It helps protect and prolong color treatments by locking in shine, moisture, and color while leaving your hair smooth and shiny.
Shawna Hudson has worked in editorial for over six years, with experience covering entertainment, fashion, culture, celebrities, and her favorite topic of all, beauty. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, Mane Addicts, and more. She is currently an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
