Just In: Preview the Delightful New Outfits from Emily in Paris Season 4

Watching Emily in Paris an instant mood-booster. The fashion is zany and colorful, the drama is delicious, and the scenery is always swoon-worthy. What's not to love? If you agree, you're in luck: Lily Collins and company will be returning for season four on Netflix on August 15, 2024. You'll have to wait a bit longer for part two, which will drop on September 12, 2024.

In addition to the beloved original cast, which includes Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, the new season is introducing two new stars: French actress Thalia Besson and Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini. Besson will be playing Genevieve, Laurent's daughter who's just moved to Paris from New York City. Franceschini will be playing Marcello, who works for a new client of Savoir's. We're still roughly four weeks away from the premiere, but these brand-new images from the set will have to tide you over until then.

