Pamela Anderson Wore the Boho Boot Color Trend Everyone Will Wear This Spring
As we move into 2025, I can assure you that the boho aesthetic will continue to be everywhere. The brands that champion boho are going all in on the trend at this point. If you've yet to reintroduce it into your wardrobe, spring will be the perfect time to do so, and a great place to start is with your shoes. Just ask Pamela Anderson.
Anderson, who has been doing press for her new film The Last Showgirl as of late, has looked incredibly chic at every turn, and the outfit she just wore in NYC was no exception. In a slightly unexpected but very effective move, Anderson wore a polished skirt suit, and instead of, say, black heels or boots, she opted for a pair of light brown leather knee boots. The Tory Burch boots, in the color that's often associated with the boho trend, lent a laid-back feel to her outfit that worked quite well, even if you wouldn't expect it to on paper.
As you know, the next season is spring, and I have a strong feeling that people will be trading in their black and chocolate brown boots for light brown ones to embrace the transitional time (and the boho trend). Keep scrolling to see how Anderson styled her light brown boots, see the boot color on the S/S 25 street style set, and shop standout pairs for yourself before spring arrives.
On Pamela Anderson: Tory Burch Tall Banana Boots in Coco Brown ($349)
Light Brown Boot Street Style Examples
Shop My Light Brown Boot Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Get a Head Start on the Top 2025 Trends With These Key Pieces From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
You'll actually wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The 32 Best Boots to Style With Jeans This Winter
From leather to suede to leopard.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
If a Fashion Person Wears Leggings in 2025, It'll Be With These Shoe Trends
These winning shoes make total sense.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If the Latest Shoe Trends Speak to You, You Better Listen—3 Standout Picks
These are already starting to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next
The looks I see every time I leave the house.
By Emma Spedding
-
This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period
Rich hues unite.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
These Are the Flat Boot Styles Trending in Europe
So good, I want them all.
By Emma Spedding
-
Here's How Fashion People Are Already Wearing 2025's Biggest Color Trend
It evokes Grace Kelly–level glamour.
By Emma Spedding