Pamela Anderson Wore the Boho Boot Color Trend Everyone Will Wear This Spring

As we move into 2025, I can assure you that the boho aesthetic will continue to be everywhere. The brands that champion boho are going all in on the trend at this point. If you've yet to reintroduce it into your wardrobe, spring will be the perfect time to do so, and a great place to start is with your shoes. Just ask Pamela Anderson.

Anderson, who has been doing press for her new film The Last Showgirl as of late, has looked incredibly chic at every turn, and the outfit she just wore in NYC was no exception. In a slightly unexpected but very effective move, Anderson wore a polished skirt suit, and instead of, say, black heels or boots, she opted for a pair of light brown leather knee boots. The Tory Burch boots, in the color that's often associated with the boho trend, lent a laid-back feel to her outfit that worked quite well, even if you wouldn't expect it to on paper.

As you know, the next season is spring, and I have a strong feeling that people will be trading in their black and chocolate brown boots for light brown ones to embrace the transitional time (and the boho trend). Keep scrolling to see how Anderson styled her light brown boots, see the boot color on the S/S 25 street style set, and shop standout pairs for yourself before spring arrives.

Pamela Anderson wearing a tweed skirt suit and light brown knee boots

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson wearing a tweed skirt suit and light brown knee boots

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Pamela Anderson: Tory Burch Tall Banana Boots in Coco Brown ($349)

Light Brown Boot Street Style Examples

Fashion week boho street style outfit with light brown leather knee boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion week boho street style outfit with light brown leather knee boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion week boho street style outfit with light brown leather knee boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion week boho street style outfit with light brown leather knee boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop My Light Brown Boot Picks

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boots in Whisky Leather

Tory Burch Twisted Heel High Boots 90mm
Tory Burch
Twisted Heel High Boots 90mm in Sierra Cognac

Staud Wally Boots
Staud
Wally Boots in Tan

Rancher Knee High Western Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Rancher Knee High Western Boots in Tan Suede Brown Stack

Ansley Kitten Heel Knee High Boot
PAIGE
Ansley Kitten Heel Knee High Boots in Truffle

Suede Cowboy Boots - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Suede Cowboy Boots in Tobacco Brown

Loeffler Randall Goldy Tall Boots
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Tall Boots in Safari

