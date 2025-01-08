Pamela Anderson Wore the Boho Boot Color Trend Everyone Will Wear This Spring

As we move into 2025, I can assure you that the boho aesthetic will continue to be everywhere. The brands that champion boho are going all in on the trend at this point. If you've yet to reintroduce it into your wardrobe, spring will be the perfect time to do so, and a great place to start is with your shoes. Just ask Pamela Anderson.

Anderson, who has been doing press for her new film The Last Showgirl as of late, has looked incredibly chic at every turn, and the outfit she just wore in NYC was no exception. In a slightly unexpected but very effective move, Anderson wore a polished skirt suit, and instead of, say, black heels or boots, she opted for a pair of light brown leather knee boots. The Tory Burch boots, in the color that's often associated with the boho trend, lent a laid-back feel to her outfit that worked quite well, even if you wouldn't expect it to on paper.

As you know, the next season is spring, and I have a strong feeling that people will be trading in their black and chocolate brown boots for light brown ones to embrace the transitional time (and the boho trend). Keep scrolling to see how Anderson styled her light brown boots, see the boot color on the S/S 25 street style set, and shop standout pairs for yourself before spring arrives.

On Pamela Anderson: Tory Burch Tall Banana Boots in Coco Brown ($349)

Light Brown Boot Street Style Examples

Shop My Light Brown Boot Picks

Reformation Frances Knee High Boots in Whisky Leather $498 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Twisted Heel High Boots 90mm in Sierra Cognac $648 $389 SHOP NOW

Staud Wally Boots in Tan $495 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Rancher Knee High Western Boots in Tan Suede Brown Stack $270 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Ansley Kitten Heel Knee High Boots in Truffle $498 SHOP NOW

MANGO Suede Cowboy Boots in Tobacco Brown $160 $80 SHOP NOW