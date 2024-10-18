Pamela Anderson and French Girls Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None

If there's one thing that all chic people agree on, it's that Levi's makes the all-time greatest jeans. In many cases when it comes to fashion, price is a good determinant for quality, and in my experience, really well-dressed people prioritize quality. But Levi's is the exception to the rule. Most pairs by America's original denim brand are under $100, including the most popular style, the 501s. With its high rise, button fly, and non-stretch fabric, and straight-leg fit, the 501s are classic to a T, which explains why they've been beloved by some of history's most lauded dressers, including Cindy Crawford, James Dean, Steve McQueen, Cher, Freddie Mercury, and Marilyn Monroe. Today, they remain a mainstay in fashion people's wardrobes, including editors, stylists, models, designers, and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, Laura Harrier, and more.

Another big name in Hollywood who can't quit her 501s? Pamela Anderson. The Last Showgirl star was just spotted in New York City wearing her version of a Canadian tuxedo, including a plaid blazer, denim shirt, and some perfectly fitted vintage 501s, which she paired with tan suede Christian Louboutin stilettos.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Pamela Anderson: Levi's 501 Jeans ($98); Christian Louboutin shoes

With the first signs of autumn starting to appear, Anderson's staple denim is everywhere right now, returning like they do every year whenever summer's high temps drop. They're especially ubiquitous in Paris, where some of the best vintage pairs are sourced. It's no wonder that influencers like Anne-Laure Mais and Sylvie Mus wear theirs so often. They, like everyone else who's tried on a pair, know that 501s are second to none.

But you don't have to book a flight to Paris just to get a great pair of fashion's favorite jeans—not when you can order them from the comfort of your home on Nordstrom.com for just $98. The retailer has an expansive selection of Levi's at the moment, but my favorite style is this slightly distressed option with the same great fit that's kept the 501 in production since 1873.

Levi's 501® Distressed Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

For a looser, more relaxed fit, it's worth trying out a pair of 501s from the men's department. You'll have the best luck if you go this route and then get your pair tailored to fit your waist just how you like. You can also get them shortened to your liking. The best part? All new, full-price Nordstrom purchases can be hemmed for free (this deal is only for plain hems—original hems cost $24). Nordstrom also does waist adjustments, leg tapering, and personalization.

Levi's 501® '54 Original Fit Straight Leg Jeans $118 SHOP NOW

Shop more Levi's:

LEVI'S Ribcage Full Length $98 SHOP NOW