I’m Giving My Hardworking White Tees an Elegant Upgrade With These Chic Alts
Don't get me wrong I love a classic and reliable plain white tee as much as the next person, but sometimes I like to shake it up in the white top department, and this spring. I'm seeing a whole host of white tees with unique and elevated details that are giving my jeans, skirts, and tailored trousers a fresh and fashion-forward look.
To lean into the vibe, I'm opting for visually-intriguing styles such as ruching at the shoulder, asymmetric silhouettes, cape overlays that feel feel elevated and ooze a minimalist chic aesthetic. The best part about these kind of tops is that they will add instant polish to your look and you can easily wear them as a statement top into the evening—more so than you could with your average white tee.
Below, I'm sharing my favorite white tees with a twist that I'm loving for the warm season. Keep scrolling to give your hardworking staple an elegant upgrade.
The smocked bodice and peplum hemline makes it the perfect day-to-night tee.
Tip: Source Unknown is a treasure trove for basics with a twist.
It's knotted at the shoulder, creating pretty gathering through the front.
The subtle side gathers give this tee a fresh and flattering look.
The addition of a cape will transform your outfit from subpar to sophisticated.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
