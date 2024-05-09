I’m Giving My Hardworking White Tees an Elegant Upgrade With These Chic Alts

(Image credit: Bevza/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't get me wrong I love a classic and reliable plain white tee as much as the next person, but sometimes I like to shake it up in the white top department, and this spring. I'm seeing a whole host of white tees with unique and elevated details that are giving my jeans, skirts, and tailored trousers a fresh and fashion-forward look.

To lean into the vibe, I'm opting for visually-intriguing styles such as ruching at the shoulder, asymmetric silhouettes, cape overlays that feel feel elevated and ooze a minimalist chic aesthetic. The best part about these kind of tops is that they will add instant polish to your look and you can easily wear them as a statement top into the evening—more so than you could with your average white tee.

Below, I'm sharing my favorite white tees with a twist that I'm loving for the warm season. Keep scrolling to give your hardworking staple an elegant upgrade.

COS Twist-Neck T-Shirt $69 SHOP NOW This twist details makes this tee so elevated.

ZARA Draped Polyamide Top $23 SHOP NOW Simple yet striking.

Source Unknown Silky Satin T-Shirt $70 SHOP NOW A silky satin fabric will give your outfit a luxurious touch.

Banana Republic Poppy Draped Top $60 SHOP NOW Love the subtle draping here.

& Other Stories Smocked Crewneck Top $59 SHOP NOW The smocked bodice and peplum hemline makes it the perfect day-to-night tee.

INTERIOR The Tawny Crossover Top $390 SHOP NOW So elegant.

ZARA Delicate Ruched T-Shirt $26 SHOP NOW

PARIS GEORGIA Asymmetric Tee $270 SHOP NOW

TOVE Giuliana Draped Cotton-Blend Blouse $555 SHOP NOW A favorite among the fashion set.

Source Unknown Daye Cross Neck T-Shirt, White $68 SHOP NOW Tip: Source Unknown is a treasure trove for basics with a twist.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Helore Knotted Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $425 $213 SHOP NOW It's knotted at the shoulder, creating pretty gathering through the front.

Leset Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee $78 SHOP NOW Wear your tee in pretty pointelle.

Proenza Schouler Asymmetric Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt $390 SHOP NOW Modern and cool.

Rohe Short-Sleeve Draped Wool Top $445 SHOP NOW So incredibly sophisticated.

mango Short Sleeve T-Shirt With Side Gathers $36 SHOP NOW The subtle side gathers give this tee a fresh and flattering look.

ZARA Top With Voluminous Sleeves $26 SHOP NOW It's hard to resist a tee with statement sleeves.

The Line by K Reese Merrow Top $69 SHOP NOW Style with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

JIL SANDER Cape-Effect Cotton-Jersey Blouse $690 SHOP NOW The addition of a cape will transform your outfit from subpar to sophisticated.

Zara Pearl T-Shirt $28 SHOP NOW Pretty pearl details adds a precious touch.

eloquii Twist Shoulder Tee $65 SHOP NOW Style with elegant tailored wide-leg trousers.

Nation LTD Nation Ltd Caprice Twisted Tee $97 SHOP NOW A charming twist.

Helmut Lang Base Rib Tee $195 SHOP NOW A key hole gives your t-shirt outfit a whole different look.

PROENZA SCHOULER Draped Crepe T-Shirt $690 $414 SHOP NOW Scoop this draped beauty up while it's on sale.