I’m Giving My Hardworking White Tees an Elegant Upgrade With These Chic Alts

Don't get me wrong I love a classic and reliable plain white tee as much as the next person, but sometimes I like to shake it up in the white top department, and this spring. I'm seeing a whole host of white tees with unique and elevated details that are giving my jeans, skirts, and tailored trousers a fresh and fashion-forward look.

To lean into the vibe, I'm opting for visually-intriguing styles such as ruching at the shoulder, asymmetric silhouettes, cape overlays that feel feel elevated and ooze a minimalist chic aesthetic. The best part about these kind of tops is that they will add instant polish to your look and you can easily wear them as a statement top into the evening—more so than you could with your average white tee.

Below, I'm sharing my favorite white tees with a twist that I'm loving for the warm season. Keep scrolling to give your hardworking staple an elegant upgrade.

Twist Neck T-Shirt
COS
Twist-Neck T-Shirt

This twist details makes this tee so elevated.

ZARA, Draped Polyamide Top
ZARA
Draped Polyamide Top

Simple yet striking.

Source Unknown, (pre-Order) Silky Satin T-Shirt, White
Source Unknown
Silky Satin T-Shirt

A silky satin fabric will give your outfit a luxurious touch.

Banana Republic, Poppy Draped Top
Banana Republic
Poppy Draped Top

Love the subtle draping here.

& Other Stories, Smocked Crewneck Top
& Other Stories
Smocked Crewneck Top

The smocked bodice and peplum hemline makes it the perfect day-to-night tee.

The Tawny Crossover Top
INTERIOR
The Tawny Crossover Top

So elegant.

Delicate Ruched T-Shirt
ZARA
Delicate Ruched T-Shirt

Asymmetric Tee
PARIS GEORGIA
Asymmetric Tee

Giuliana Draped Cotton-Blend Blouse
TOVE
Giuliana Draped Cotton-Blend Blouse

A favorite among the fashion set.

Daye Cross Neck T-Shirt
Source Unknown
Daye Cross Neck T-Shirt, White

Tip: Source Unknown is a treasure trove for basics with a twist.

DRIES VAN NOTEN, Helore Knotted Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Helore Knotted Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

It's knotted at the shoulder, creating pretty gathering through the front.

Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee
Leset
Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee

Wear your tee in pretty pointelle.

Proenza Schouler, Asymmetric Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Proenza Schouler
Asymmetric Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt

Modern and cool.

Rohe, Short-Sleeve Draped Wool Top
Rohe
Short-Sleeve Draped Wool Top

So incredibly sophisticated.

Short sleeve t-shirt with side gathers
mango
Short Sleeve T-Shirt With Side Gathers

The subtle side gathers give this tee a fresh and flattering look.

T-shirt with voluminous sleeves
ZARA
Top With Voluminous Sleeves

It's hard to resist a tee with statement sleeves.

Reese Merrow Top
The Line by K
Reese Merrow Top

Style with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Cape Top
JIL SANDER
Cape-Effect Cotton-Jersey Blouse

The addition of a cape will transform your outfit from subpar to sophisticated.

Zara, Pearl T-Shirt
Zara
Pearl T-Shirt

Pretty pearl details adds a precious touch.

Twist Shoulder Tee
eloquii
Twist Shoulder Tee

Style with elegant tailored wide-leg trousers.

Caprice Twisted Tee
Nation LTD
Nation Ltd Caprice Twisted Tee

A charming twist.

Base Rib Tee
Helmut Lang
Base Rib Tee

A key hole gives your t-shirt outfit a whole different look.

Draped Crepe T-Shirt
PROENZA SCHOULER
Draped Crepe T-Shirt

Scoop this draped beauty up while it's on sale.

Vilde T-Shirt Jersey White
Cecilie Bahnsen
Vilde T-Shirt Jersey White

Such gorgeous detail.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

