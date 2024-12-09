Hailey Bieber Swapped Her Leopard-Print Coat for the Chic Jacket Trend That’s All Over Zara and H&M

There was a time last year when I couldn't go a few days without seeing a new shot of Hailey Bieber.

Whether stepping out for dinner wearing an ensemble that perfectly matched the latest shade of her Rhode lip product, or attending one of the many events that populated her busy calendar, she was a walking stream of endless style inspiration. Then, of course, she welcomed her first child and took a step back from the spotlight. Recently, however, it looks like she's making a stylish comeback.

Returning with the same flawless fashion sense I've come to know and love, this weekend, I spotted the model wearing the specific jacket trend that has tempted me out of my leopard-print coat. Her choice? A chic leather jacket elevated by a cosy, on-trend detail: a faux-fur collar. Encasing her look in smooth leather, the jacket's faux-fur trim detail added texture, dimension and a touch of luxury to the piece, all whilst subtly nodding to the growing faux-fur trend that confirmed she's still in the know when style is concerned.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, faux-fur coats have always been a thing, but this winter, we're seeing more and more interest. Just today, I saw searches for fluffy and furry skirts are up 70%, whilst I've also noted that many fashion people have been wearing faux-fur shoes recently, too. Still, it's the little things that can have the chicest payoff, and that's true of Bieber's interpretation. Wearing her fuzzy-collared leather jacket with a pair of wide-leg jeans and square-toe loafers, Bieber's look was typically polished with a casual edge.

Inspired to elevate my winter styling with the chic jacket trend that Hailey Bieber is behind, below I've curated an edit of the best leather jackets with fur collars (both faux and shearling). Read on to discover them.

SHOP LEATHER JACKETS WITH FUR COLLARS:

H&M Teddy-Lined Jacket in Black £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in dark brown.

River Island Black Faux Shearling Jacket £75 SHOP NOW This looks just like Hailey's!

Albaray Detachable Collar Leather Bomber £399 SHOP NOW In my opinion, no capsule wardrobe is complete without a chic leather jacket.

Avec Les Filles Faux-Leather Aviator Jacket £148 SHOP NOW The faux-fur collar will keep your neck nice and warm.

Abercrombie and Fitch Vegan Leather Utility Trucker Jacket £125 SHOP NOW This would toughen up a cute LBD.

Zara Faux Leather Reversible Double-Faced Coat £80 SHOP NOW Two jackets in one!

Alice + Olivia Willard Faux Fur-Trimmed Faux Leather Jacket £630 SHOP NOW The perfect layer for those in-between days.