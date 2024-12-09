Hailey Bieber Swapped Her Leopard-Print Coat for the Chic Jacket Trend That’s All Over Zara and H&M
There was a time last year when I couldn't go a few days without seeing a new shot of Hailey Bieber.
Whether stepping out for dinner wearing an ensemble that perfectly matched the latest shade of her Rhode lip product, or attending one of the many events that populated her busy calendar, she was a walking stream of endless style inspiration. Then, of course, she welcomed her first child and took a step back from the spotlight. Recently, however, it looks like she's making a stylish comeback.
Returning with the same flawless fashion sense I've come to know and love, this weekend, I spotted the model wearing the specific jacket trend that has tempted me out of my leopard-print coat. Her choice? A chic leather jacket elevated by a cosy, on-trend detail: a faux-fur collar. Encasing her look in smooth leather, the jacket's faux-fur trim detail added texture, dimension and a touch of luxury to the piece, all whilst subtly nodding to the growing faux-fur trend that confirmed she's still in the know when style is concerned.
Of course, faux-fur coats have always been a thing, but this winter, we're seeing more and more interest. Just today, I saw searches for fluffy and furry skirts are up 70%, whilst I've also noted that many fashion people have been wearing faux-fur shoes recently, too. Still, it's the little things that can have the chicest payoff, and that's true of Bieber's interpretation. Wearing her fuzzy-collared leather jacket with a pair of wide-leg jeans and square-toe loafers, Bieber's look was typically polished with a casual edge.
Inspired to elevate my winter styling with the chic jacket trend that Hailey Bieber is behind, below I've curated an edit of the best leather jackets with fur collars (both faux and shearling). Read on to discover them.
SHOP LEATHER JACKETS WITH FUR COLLARS:
The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this winter.
In my opinion, no capsule wardrobe is complete without a chic leather jacket.
The perfect layer for those in-between days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
