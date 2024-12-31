Bella Hadid Wore the Affordable Black-Dress Trend Everyone's Wearing With Tights and Boots

Another day, another celebrity wearing something chic in Aspen. This time, it's Bella Hadid who was photographed leaving dinner in the Colorado mountain town that celebs flock to this time of year. I find getting dressed for a night out in snowy weather to be quite difficult, and while Hadid's outfit may not have been the warmest option for dinner at Matsuhisa with boyfriend Adan Banuelos, she certainly captured the snowy Western mountain town aesthetic perfectly with her look.

The statement piece of Hadid's outfit was undoubtedly her fur-trimmed leather jacket, but she also wore a more accessible item that everyone is pairing with tights and knee boots these days, just as Hadid did. That item is a black knit body-con mini dress. LBDs of this nature were quite popular over the summer, but wearing it with tights and knee boots (in Hadid's case sheer ones with burgundy patchwork boots) makes it significantly more wearable during the winter—especially if you opt for a long coat and warm tights.

The good news is that this dress trend is quite affordable, so keep scrolling to shop for a new one to pair with your tights and boots this winter.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

