Kylie Jenner Snuck Into the Golden Globes in a Modern Version of Paris Hilton's Iconic Party Dress
For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner managed to sneak past the photographers outside the Golden Globes and into the award ceremony to accompany Timothée Chalamet for a star-studded night out. Last time around, she surprised the internet when she skipped the red carpet and showed up at Chalamet's table wearing a completely sheer, lace vintage gown by Hanae Mori, fit with a low, ruffled back and long sleeves. This year, she followed suit with an even bolder and, dare I say, iconic ensemble.
Though no full-body photos have surfaced of Jenner's look at this year's Golden Globes (yet!), we have secured a few angles of her dress in candid photos of her sitting with Chalamet, as well as group shots with his A Complete Unknown co-stars Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, both of which are also sat at their table, and Fanning's sister Dakota. From them, we can tell that the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose a silver, chainmail-like dress with thin straps, a cowl neckline, and a low, scooping back, decorated with what appears to be floral embroidery. Immediately, it made me think of another dress—one worn over 20 years ago.
If our minds think alike, then you already know who wore it: Paris Hilton. The dress was worn to Hilton's 21st birthday party in London in May of 2002, and featured the same cowl neckline, thin straps, and shockingly low back. It's hard to tell the length of Jenner's dress from the photos available, but if it turns out to be mini, then it truly is a perfect modernized take on Hilton's incredible Y2K party dress.
Scroll down to see Jenner's dress from every angle.
