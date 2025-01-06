Elle and Dakota Fanning Traded Bold 2025 Trends on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
There are a lot of famous families in Hollywood, but none can compete—at least to us—with Elle and Dakota Fanning. We're rarely fortunate enough to see them together publicly, but when we do, it's always a viral moment. Tonight at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton, that's exactly what we got.
The elder of the two Fanning sisters, Dakota, is nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television category for her performance in Ripley, and she certainly dressed for the carpet she'd be walking on. For the occasion, Dakota and her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen chose a bright-red Dolce & Gabbana gown with a draped bodice, attached scarf, and sky-high slit. The color is daring for the red carpet (and it's a huge trend right now), but she pulled it off with ease.
Her younger sister, who recently starred in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown alongside Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbara, came to support her. Like Dakota, Elle has worked with McMillen for years, and the two always come up with something perfect and high-octane for award shows like the Golden Globes. This year, the actress went with Balmain and Cartier, choosing a champagne-colored satin ball gown with a leopard-print bodice. We guess an affinity for statement trends—red on Dakota and animal print on Elle—runs in the family.
But the sisters weren't the only family members in attendance at tonight's award ceremony. They also brought along their grandmother as Dakota's date for the evening. Scroll down to see their elegant family photo.
