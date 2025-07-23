Fashion People in NYC Just Found a New Shoe Color Trend That Makes "Basic" Minidresses Feel So Fresh

It’s officially minidress season—the time of year when your hemlines rise along with the temperatures. But if your go-to dresses are starting to feel a little too familiar, there’s an easy way to make them feel brand-new again: textured white pumps.
This chic shoe trend is gaining momentum, recently spotted on The Bear star Molly Gordon, who wore a pair in NYC with a boho-inspired purple Chloé minidress. The combination felt effortlessly fresh, proving that simply swapping basic black flats or heels for this trend can completely elevate your look.
On Molly Gordon: Chloé dress
Textured shoes—think mesh, lace, eyelet, or tulle—bring instant dimension to an otherwise simple outfit. When paired with a minidress, they break up the silhouette and add an unexpected visual twist, whether you’re styling a classic LBD or a romantic, billowy number. With that said, keep scrolling to discover Gordon's pretty street style look and the pieces needed to re-create it.
Get the Look
H&M
Smocked-Detail Dress
Re-create Gordon's Chloé look with this under-$50 dress.
Anthropologie
Lola Cruz Pleated Tulle Pumps
Sleek, sophisticated, and stylish.
Chloé
Oversized Metal Sunglasses
To complete the boho look.
Shop More White Textured Pumps
Dolce Vita
Yela Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps
A fairly affordable take on the shoe trend.
Jimmy Choo
Lotta 100mm Ruched Tulle Pumps
Wear these on your wedding day. Then afterward, style them with wide-leg jeans and a tee.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.