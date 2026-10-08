In 2026, a fashion friend group is easy to spot. You won't catch them in jeans-and-a-tee; instead, they’re giving their off-duty outfits a more elevated spin. Case in point: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who I spotted stepping out for dinner in L.A., each wearing two of the year’s most significant wardrobe staples.
Let’s start with Kendall. Aside from the fact that she chose one of the season’s biggest trends to form the foundation of her look, she styled her pencil skirt with a boat-neck top, cut to a sleek three-quarter-length finish.
The season’s chicest alternative to a simple, clean-cut tee, the boat-neck top brings a relaxed, French-girl-inspired feel to any and all outfits. It has that slightly prettier, more considered quality that's still as easy to wear as your favourite T-shirt.
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Then there’s Hailey. Starting with a simple strappy tank top, she completed her look with a pair of black bootcut trousers. Styled with slip-on strappy mules and sleek black accessories, the thoughtful switch from jeans to bootcut trousers gave her simple outfit a polished, elongated feel that denim simply can’t replicate.
So, if you spot two women walking side by side in outfits like these, know that you’ve probably just stumbled across a fashion friendship in the wild. Whilst their looks aren’t identical, they share the same philosophy: take a familiar wardrobe staple and make it feel just a little more considered.
Interested in elevating your autumn rotation? Read on to shop the boat-neck tops and bootcut trousers I recommend below.
Shop Bootcut Trousers and Boatneck Tops:
Cou Cou Intimates
The Rina Long Sleeve
Cou Cou's Rina top is viral for a reason.
Free People
Time Flies Low-Rise Clean Solid Trousers
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in white, brown and yellow.
Flore Flore
Steffi Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Style this with jeans, or wear it with a pencil skirt to get Kendall's look.
Marks & Spencer
Slim Side Zip Flared Trousers
These come in sizes 6—24.
H&M
Boat-Neck Jersey Top
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Reformation
Hartley Low Rise Baby Bootcut Pant
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Kotn
Boatneck 3/4 Sleeve Top
The Egyptian cotton composition ensures a light, breathable finish.
Massimo Dutti
Technical Flare Fit Pants
Style these with heels for an elongated effect.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Slash Neck Top
This throw-on top is such a chic alt to a simple tee.
Weekday
Bootcut Trousers
IMO, Weekday does some of the best trousers out there.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.