Fashion Friends Are Easy to Spot—One's Wearing This Top, the Other's Wearing These Trousers

I keep spotting fashion friends ditching t-shirts and jeans—they’re wearing this top and these trousers instead.

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Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber walk next to each other in L.A. Kendall wears a boatneck top an Hailey wears a strappy tank.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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In 2026, a fashion friend group is easy to spot. You won't catch them in jeans-and-a-tee; instead, they’re giving their off-duty outfits a more elevated spin. Case in point: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who I spotted stepping out for dinner in L.A., each wearing two of the year’s most significant wardrobe staples.

Let’s start with Kendall. Aside from the fact that she chose one of the season’s biggest trends to form the foundation of her look, she styled her pencil skirt with a boat-neck top, cut to a sleek three-quarter-length finish.

Kendall Jenner steps out alongside Hailey Bieber in L.A. wearing a black boatneck top with a navy midiskirt and navy mules.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The season’s chicest alternative to a simple, clean-cut tee, the boat-neck top brings a relaxed, French-girl-inspired feel to any and all outfits. It has that slightly prettier, more considered quality that's still as easy to wear as your favourite T-shirt.

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Then there’s Hailey. Starting with a simple strappy tank top, she completed her look with a pair of black bootcut trousers. Styled with slip-on strappy mules and sleek black accessories, the thoughtful switch from jeans to bootcut trousers gave her simple outfit a polished, elongated feel that denim simply can’t replicate.

Hailey Bieber steps out alongside Kendall Jenner in L.A. wearing black bootcut trousers with mules and a tank top.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

So, if you spot two women walking side by side in outfits like these, know that you’ve probably just stumbled across a fashion friendship in the wild. Whilst their looks aren’t identical, they share the same philosophy: take a familiar wardrobe staple and make it feel just a little more considered.

Interested in elevating your autumn rotation? Read on to shop the boat-neck tops and bootcut trousers I recommend below.

Shop Bootcut Trousers and Boatneck Tops:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.