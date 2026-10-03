At least once a year, the same debate resurfaces in fashion: Are Birkenstock sandals "in" or "out"? But for those who truly understand effortless style, the answer remains a hard yes. It's time we collectively acknowledge that these iconic sandals, known as the Arizona and worn by the likes of Ashley Olsen, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, aren't a fleeting trend but a time-tested classic that deserves a permanent spot in any wardrobe. That said, how you style them matters. In 2026, breathing new life into these flats comes down to pairing them with elevated basics, as Olivia Munn recently demonstrated.
While stepping out in New York City this week, Munn served up a master class in relaxed, off-duty dressing. She was spotted wearing Birkenstock Arizona sandals styled in an Olsen-coded fashion—with socks. To balance the casual footwear, she paired them with straight-leg denim and a crisp white T-shirt.
Though Birkenstock sandals may have taken a subtle back seat in recent seasons, their legacy is far from over. This practical yet stylish silhouette continues to prove its versatility, seamlessly transitioning between seasons and proving that true functional design never goes out of fashion.
Keep scrolling to shop the Birkenstock Arizona slides plus chic straight-leg jeans and white tees to pair with them.
Shop Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal
Endless styling possibilities.
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Slide Sandal
The most popular style and colorway.
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Slide Sandal
I love the lived-in brown leather.
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-Flor
If most of your wardrobe is black, this pair is for you.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.