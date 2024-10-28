Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans

There's almost no one among the celebrity set whose wardrobe keeps us on our toes quite as much as Katie Holmes. She's always trying new things—be it a viral sweater, cool bag, or vibrant pair of trousers—and as such, trends stem from her looks frequently, making it impossible to look away whenever she steps out in New York City. And her latest outing was no exception.

To grab a coffee and some to-go Eataly bites before presumably heading to rehearsals for her Broadway play Our Town, which runs until January 19, Holmes paired a classic navy-blue turtleneck sweater with aviator sunglasses, black boots, and one of fall's favorite trends, plaid pants. The pair in question combine a mix of gold, burgundy, and brown, and are slightly tapered, sort of like barrel-leg jeans. Finishing off the look, she added the same white Bevza tote bag she's been carrying all season.

Katie Holmes spotted in New York City wearing a navy blue turtleneck, plaid pants, and black boots while getting a coffee and picking up Eataly.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($831)

Though the perfect-fitting pair of 501s will no doubt raise questions from passersby about where you secured them, jeans will rarely win you compliments in the same way a statement pair of pants like Holmes' will. Plaid is an eye-catching print, and with it being autumn in New York and all, there's no better time to break out the pair you've been storing all summer. That, or to invest in a new silhouette for the season. Scroll down for plenty of options.

Shop plaid trousers:

Plaid Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
Plaid Pants Zw Collection

Pleated Prince of Wales Checked Recycled Wool-Blend Tapered Pants
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Pleated Prince of Wales Checked Recycled Wool-Blend Tapered Pants

Flared Suit Trousers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Flared Suit Trousers

Belted Plaid Pants
ZARA
Belted Plaid Pants

Checked Wool-Flannel Straight-Leg Pants
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Checked Wool-Flannel Straight-Leg Pants

Vince High Rise Wool Blend Plaid Trousers
Vince
High Rise Wool Blend Plaid Trousers

Rolla's Heidi Check Pants
Rolla's
Heidi Check Pants

Dariel Drawstring Trouser
ALIGNE
Dariel Drawstring Trouser

Checked Wool Straight-Leg Pants
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Checked Wool Straight-Leg Pants

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

