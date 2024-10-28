Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans

There's almost no one among the celebrity set whose wardrobe keeps us on our toes quite as much as Katie Holmes. She's always trying new things—be it a viral sweater, cool bag, or vibrant pair of trousers—and as such, trends stem from her looks frequently, making it impossible to look away whenever she steps out in New York City. And her latest outing was no exception.

To grab a coffee and some to-go Eataly bites before presumably heading to rehearsals for her Broadway play Our Town, which runs until January 19, Holmes paired a classic navy-blue turtleneck sweater with aviator sunglasses, black boots, and one of fall's favorite trends, plaid pants. The pair in question combine a mix of gold, burgundy, and brown, and are slightly tapered, sort of like barrel-leg jeans. Finishing off the look, she added the same white Bevza tote bag she's been carrying all season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($831)

Though the perfect-fitting pair of 501s will no doubt raise questions from passersby about where you secured them, jeans will rarely win you compliments in the same way a statement pair of pants like Holmes' will. Plaid is an eye-catching print, and with it being autumn in New York and all, there's no better time to break out the pair you've been storing all summer. That, or to invest in a new silhouette for the season. Scroll down for plenty of options.

Shop plaid trousers:

