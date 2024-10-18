Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments
I oscillate between wearing sleek wardrobe basics and trying trendier, more adventurous looks. It really depends on what kind of mood I'm in and what I'm feeling inspired by. After seeing Katie Holmes's newest outfit, for instance, I'm ready to put my black trousers aside and test some bright-red versions instead.
Photographed in New York City this week, Holmes wore an oversized denim jacket along with wide-leg trousers in a lovely fire-engine-red hue. We've been waxing poetic about the color on Who What Wear a lot lately—have you seen my colleague's 41 favorite red items for fall? Red is having a moment in the spotlight but rest assured, the color won't actually ever go out of style, so it's a smart investment in my mind. Scroll down to see how Katie Holmes styled bright-red pants for a fall day in New York City and shop similar pieces from H&M, Mango, Ganni, Favorite Daughter, and more.
Shop Red Trousers
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.