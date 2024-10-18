Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments

I oscillate between wearing sleek wardrobe basics and trying trendier, more adventurous looks. It really depends on what kind of mood I'm in and what I'm feeling inspired by. After seeing Katie Holmes's newest outfit, for instance, I'm ready to put my black trousers aside and test some bright-red versions instead.

Photographed in New York City this week, Holmes wore an oversized denim jacket along with wide-leg trousers in a lovely fire-engine-red hue. We've been waxing poetic about the color on Who What Wear a lot lately—have you seen my colleague's 41 favorite red items for fall? Red is having a moment in the spotlight but rest assured, the color won't actually ever go out of style, so it's a smart investment in my mind. Scroll down to see how Katie Holmes styled bright-red pants for a fall day in New York City and shop similar pieces from H&M, Mango, Ganni, Favorite Daughter, and more.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Red Trousers

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pleat Pants $218 SHOP NOW These pants are a fan favorite on Nordstrom's website.

MANGO Straight-Fit Pants With Decorative Seams $60 SHOP NOW This $60 price tag is very tempting.

GANNI Red Twill Suiting Pants $295 SHOP NOW Ganni never gets it wrong.

Tahari ASL Wide Leg Pants $109 SHOP NOW Matching jacket optional but encouraged.

H&M Wide-Leg Twill Pants $30 SHOP NOW These would look so cute with black ankle boots.

MANGO Mid-Rise Flared Pants $50 SHOP NOW I can't resist a good flared silhouette.