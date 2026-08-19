PSA: Emma Roberts's Floral Tabi Heels Are 55% Off at Shopbop Right Now

Today, the newlywed accessorized her new wedding band with some extremely chic shoes: Maison Margiela Tabi Sandal Pumps ($930), which are currently on sale at Shopbop. From now until Thursday, August 20, at 1 a.m. PDT, you can use code EXTRA25 to get an additional 25% off the existing 40% discount, making the $1550 shoes now $698. Fashion people have had a long love affair with Tabi shoes, but from what I've noticed, they always seem to wear black, brown, tan, and other neutral colors. Roberts's pastel floral version is extremely cute and is practically begging to come along on the late-summer vacation that I haven't actually booked but need to ASAP. Scroll down to shop her exact pair of floral Tabi shoes on sale at Shopbop.
Shop Emma Roberts's Exact Shoes on Sale
Maison Margiela
Tabi Sandal Pumps
When you use code EXTRA25, you'll get an additional 25% off the existing 40% discount.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.