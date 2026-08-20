From Wimbledon to the World Cup, it's been quite the summer for sports. But just because we've moved past grass-court season and the Scottish soccer fans have left Boston doesn't mean we're done with high-profile athletic events this year. Blake Lively, for instance, recently attended a Wrexham AFC match at Yankee Stadium. (Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is co-owner of the league.)
Naturally, Lively brought her signature maximalist style to the stadium stands. Specifically, she wore a stunning Fendi Baguette 26424 Raffia and Bead Re Edition Bag ($11,000). Why the high price? According to the brand's website, it's "made of natural-colored woven raffia and 22,600 beads embroidered by hand that create a tiger motif in black and red tones, requiring over 70 hours of artisan craftsmanship." The Fendi Baguette has never gone out of style since its debut in 1997, but this new fall 2026 version is truly cooler than ever.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.