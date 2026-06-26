If the past week has involved a sudden scramble to pack away your heavier layers and make sure your summer wardrobe is up to scratch, then we're very much on the same page. Reacquainting myself with all of my warm-weather staples, I've been mentally cataloguing the dress-and-shoe combinations I can rely on throughout these gloriously balmy days.
Thankfully, before I could spend too long deliberating, Kate Moss stepped out in the chic dress-and-shoe pairing I'm planning on copying all summer long. Wearing a sweeping satin maxi dress, Kate skipped the heels I would typically expect to see styled with such an elegant silhouette. Instead, she opted for the flat-shoe equivalent of a heel, in the form of a pair of classic black ballet flats.
Picking up where the hemline leaves off, ballet flats create a streamlined, cohesive look when paired with a silky maxi dress that feels polished whilst remaining practical enough for all-day wear.
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Stepping out in Paris, it's hardly surprising that Moss gravitated towards such a timeless French-girl combination. Elegant, but not overdone, if you're as inspired by the look as I am, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best summer-ready ballet flats to wear with dresses right now.