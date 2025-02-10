This Sneaker Trend Will Be Front-Page News This Spring—Guaranteed
It's not every day that a celebrity opts for a pair of sneakers, but when they do, we pause and take notes. The moment they grace the scene in this casual footwear, it's often a sign of a specific sneaker trend that's about to explode or an elevated styling technique that will ignite our desire to replicate the look with pieces we already own. Sometimes, it's simply a delightful mix of both. That was precisely the case when Kaia Gerber turned heads in her sneaker ensemble over the weekend.
As she made her way out of the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles, the model and actress was seen in a laid-back yet polished outfit. She showcased a playful baseball cap paired with a short denim jacket, a green scarf that added a pop of color, and sleek black pants. However, her choice of footwear—a coveted pair of black-and-white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers—truly elevated the entire look.
On Kaia Gerber: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers ($128)
While black-and-white sneakers have long been a staple (think iconic styles like the Adidas Sambas and Nike Dunks), Gerber's outfit has signaled a fresh resurgence of this classic style, and it's set to dominate well into the upcoming spring season. The timeless color combination radiates a sophisticated Chanel-girl vibe that is both chic and utterly refined. The neutral palette of these sneakers makes them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. They effortlessly complement many outfits, making this sneaker trend particularly inviting for anyone looking to experiment.
Inspired to add a pair to your rotation this year? Keep scrolling to explore the best black-and-white retro sneakers of 2025.
Shop the best black-and-white sneakers:
First, it was the Sambas, then the Tokyos, and now, the Japan sneakers are the trending silhouette.
You can't scroll on Instagram without seeing outfits featuring the iconic Puma Speedcat sneakers.
Kendall Jenner just wore these with green jeans and a leather jacket.
It wouldn't be a shopping guide for the best black-and-white sneakers without Sambas.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
