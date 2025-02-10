This Sneaker Trend Will Be Front-Page News This Spring—Guaranteed

It's not every day that a celebrity opts for a pair of sneakers, but when they do, we pause and take notes. The moment they grace the scene in this casual footwear, it's often a sign of a specific sneaker trend that's about to explode or an elevated styling technique that will ignite our desire to replicate the look with pieces we already own. Sometimes, it's simply a delightful mix of both. That was precisely the case when Kaia Gerber turned heads in her sneaker ensemble over the weekend.

As she made her way out of the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles, the model and actress was seen in a laid-back yet polished outfit. She showcased a playful baseball cap paired with a short denim jacket, a green scarf that added a pop of color, and sleek black pants. However, her choice of footwear—a coveted pair of black-and-white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers—truly elevated the entire look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers ($128)

While black-and-white sneakers have long been a staple (think iconic styles like the Adidas Sambas and Nike Dunks), Gerber's outfit has signaled a fresh resurgence of this classic style, and it's set to dominate well into the upcoming spring season. The timeless color combination radiates a sophisticated Chanel-girl vibe that is both chic and utterly refined. The neutral palette of these sneakers makes them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. They effortlessly complement many outfits, making this sneaker trend particularly inviting for anyone looking to experiment.

Inspired to add a pair to your rotation this year? Keep scrolling to explore the best black-and-white retro sneakers of 2025.

Shop the best black-and-white sneakers:

adidas Japan Classic Sport Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW First, it was the Sambas, then the Tokyos, and now, the Japan sneakers are the trending silhouette.

New Balance 327 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Three words: versatile, comfortable, and timeless.

PUMA Speedcat OG Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW You can't scroll on Instagram without seeing outfits featuring the iconic Puma Speedcat sneakers.

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW My latest obsession.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW Kendall Jenner just wore these with green jeans and a leather jacket.

Rag & Bone Retro Runners $245 SHOP NOW There's a reason these keep selling out.

adidas Samba LT Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW It wouldn't be a shopping guide for the best black-and-white sneakers without Sambas.

THE ROW Owen Runner Leather and Mesh Sneakers $820 SHOP NOW Sporty and sleek.

Puma Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Feeling nostalgic.