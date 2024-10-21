Kaia Gerber Channeled '90s Cindy Crawford at the Academy Museum Gala's After-Party
On Saturday night, the most stylish members of Hollywood's elite met up in Los Angeles for the Academy Museum Gala, otherwise known as the "West Coast Met Gala." Kendall Jenner wore Schiaparelli couture, Ayo Edebiri wore Thom Browne couture, and Laura Harrier wore Ludovic de Saint Sernin. And those were just some of the highlights. Another sartorial masterclass was taught by Kaia Gerber, who attended the event wearing archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen from the designer's fall 1997 couture collection. Following the gala, the model kept up the good work, attending an after-party at Chateau Marmont in an LBD that could have easily been snatched from her mom, Cindy Crawford's '90s wardrobe.
Almost exactly 20 years earlier, Crawford attended the 5th annual Fire and Ice Ball, a benefit for Revlon UCLA Women's Cancer Center, in Century City on December 7, 1994. Like her daughter, the supermodel often leaned on timeless colors and silhouettes, rarely falling under the spell of trends, so it should come as no huge surprise that, for the benefit, she chose a sleeveless black dress with a sweetheart neckline not unlike the one Gerber chose this weekend. She styled it with a matching shawl, a diamond cross-pendant necklace, and a tennis bracelet.
Like her mom, Gerber kept her after-party ensemble simple and timeless by wearing strappy black sandals, a black satin Judith Leiber clutch, and the same RW Fine Jewelry choker that adorned her neck at the earlier gala.
Scroll down to see Gerber's 2024 interpretation of her mom's go-to night-out look from two decades ago.
On Kaia Gerber: Judith Leiber Couture Gemma Crystal Satin Clutch Bag ($995)
Shop the Perfect $70 Alt for Kaia's LBD
Shop more little black dresses:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
