Kaia Gerber Channeled '90s Cindy Crawford at the Academy Museum Gala's After-Party

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Saturday night, the most stylish members of Hollywood's elite met up in Los Angeles for the Academy Museum Gala, otherwise known as the "West Coast Met Gala." Kendall Jenner wore Schiaparelli couture, Ayo Edebiri wore Thom Browne couture, and Laura Harrier wore Ludovic de Saint Sernin. And those were just some of the highlights. Another sartorial masterclass was taught by Kaia Gerber, who attended the event wearing archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen from the designer's fall 1997 couture collection. Following the gala, the model kept up the good work, attending an after-party at Chateau Marmont in an LBD that could have easily been snatched from her mom, Cindy Crawford's '90s wardrobe.

Almost exactly 20 years earlier, Crawford attended the 5th annual Fire and Ice Ball, a benefit for Revlon UCLA Women's Cancer Center, in Century City on December 7, 1994. Like her daughter, the supermodel often leaned on timeless colors and silhouettes, rarely falling under the spell of trends, so it should come as no huge surprise that, for the benefit, she chose a sleeveless black dress with a sweetheart neckline not unlike the one Gerber chose this weekend. She styled it with a matching shawl, a diamond cross-pendant necklace, and a tennis bracelet.

(Image credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Like her mom, Gerber kept her after-party ensemble simple and timeless by wearing strappy black sandals, a black satin Judith Leiber clutch, and the same RW Fine Jewelry choker that adorned her neck at the earlier gala.

Scroll down to see Gerber's 2024 interpretation of her mom's go-to night-out look from two decades ago.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Judith Leiber Couture Gemma Crystal Satin Clutch Bag ($995)

Shop the Perfect $70 Alt for Kaia's LBD

Open Edit Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress $70 SHOP NOW

Shop more little black dresses:

Contour Contour Cami Maxi Dress $98 SHOP NOW

Victoria's Secret Bodywear by Victoria With Feathersoft™ Innovation Maxi Slip Dress $70 SHOP NOW

Vince Satin Midi Slipdress $325 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Silk Knit Essential Dress $195 SHOP NOW

SKIMS Soft Lounge Rib Mini Slipdress $70 SHOP NOW

L'AGENCE Asa High-Low Cocktail Sweater Dress $495 SHOP NOW

The Standard Stitch The Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress $140 SHOP NOW