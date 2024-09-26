Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are About to Make These 9 Zara Items Sell Out

(Image credit: Zara)

If Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford were to star in a reality show, I'd be first in line to watch. Sadly, I'm unaware of any plans for them to become the next Kardashians, but their new Zara video certainly scratches that itch. Fashion's favorite mother-daughter duo serve as hosts in ZaraStreaming, a new series from the cult-favorite retailer. The 35-minute clip, directed by David Lowery, follows Kaia and Cindy as they belt out tunes in the car before arriving on the Zara set. Working with French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, they cycle through several Zara outfits and strike their signature poses.

Thanks to Kaia and Cindy's stamp of approval, I have a feeling everything they wear in the video will sell out in no time. One of my favorites? The Faux Fur Jacket ($159) hits on fall's oh-so-popular leopard-print trend. Be sure to watch the first episode of ZaraStreaming before shopping my favorite pieces below.

ZARASTREAMNG - YouTube Watch On

Shop My Fave Zara Pieces Worn by Kaia and Cindy

(Image credit: Zara)

ZARA Faux Fur Jacket ZW Collection $159 SHOP NOW Long live leopard print.

(Image credit: Zara)

ZARA Metallic Blazer ZW Collection $139 SHOP NOW This blazer will make a striking statement.

ZARA Basic 100% Wool High Collar Sweater $70 SHOP NOW Zara's sweaters are seriously underrated.

ZARA Asymmetric Flowy Skirt ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW This skirt is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

ZARA Slingback Bow Kitten Heels $50 SHOP NOW At 5'10", I'm grateful for the popularity of kitten heels.

ZARA Contrast Collar Jacket ZW Collection $129 SHOP NOW Barn jackets are hugely popular right now.

ZARA Oval Tortoiseshell Sunglasses $70 SHOP NOW These sunglasses look designer.

ZARA Chunky Platform Sandals $90 SHOP NOW These would look so cute with tights and a miniskirt.