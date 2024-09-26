Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are About to Make These 9 Zara Items Sell Out
If Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford were to star in a reality show, I'd be first in line to watch. Sadly, I'm unaware of any plans for them to become the next Kardashians, but their new Zara video certainly scratches that itch. Fashion's favorite mother-daughter duo serve as hosts in ZaraStreaming, a new series from the cult-favorite retailer. The 35-minute clip, directed by David Lowery, follows Kaia and Cindy as they belt out tunes in the car before arriving on the Zara set. Working with French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, they cycle through several Zara outfits and strike their signature poses.
Thanks to Kaia and Cindy's stamp of approval, I have a feeling everything they wear in the video will sell out in no time. One of my favorites? The Faux Fur Jacket ($159) hits on fall's oh-so-popular leopard-print trend. Be sure to watch the first episode of ZaraStreaming before shopping my favorite pieces below.
Shop My Fave Zara Pieces Worn by Kaia and Cindy
