Holiday party season is officially on the horizon, and while finding the perfect outfit is always a priority, the shoes deserve just as much attention. This year, the most exciting footwear options go well beyond your standard black pumps. Think satin finishes, sculptural heels, embellished details, and unexpected colors that instantly make an outfit feel more festive. Whether you're dressing up a simple black dress or pairing something special with tailored trousers, the right shoes can easily become the best part of your look.
For the 2026 holiday season, there are plenty of chic styles worth considering. Metallic heels in silver and gold are an obvious choice for a reason, but rich burgundy, deep chocolate brown, and even icy pastels are equally compelling alternatives. Then there are the more playful options, including crystal-embellished slingbacks, velvet flats, and satin mules that feel especially appropriate for the occasion. The best part? Many of these styles are versatile enough to wear long after the holiday invitations stop rolling in.
With that in mind, I've rounded up the chicest holiday party shoes worth shopping this season, and there's not a boring black pump in sight. From elegant kitten heels to statement-making styles that are guaranteed to earn compliments, these are the pairs that deserve a spot in your holiday wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop the shoes that will make getting dressed for every party on your calendar that much more fun.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop Holiday Party Shoes
Reformation
Inez Flat Mules
There's nothing chicer than satin flats.
ZARA
Mesh Mule With Bow
These look way more expensive than they are.
Paris Texas
Lidia Sabot Pumps
You'll get so much wear out of these post-holiday season.
FEMME LA
Maeve Slippers
Simple with the perfect amount of shine.
PRADA
Printed Calf Hair Leather Slingback Pumps
These with an all-black outfit.
ZARA
Suede Slingback Shoes
Anything in this rich purple shade looks so luxe.
FEMME LA X Revolve
Barely There Lace-Up Heels
The prettiest blue hue.
Steve Madden
Eleve Flats
You can't go wrong with red ballet flats.
Sam Edelman
Charli Glam Heels
If you're looking for some glitz.
ZARA
Feather Heeled Sandals
Yes to the fluffy detail.
FEMME LA
Osaka Sandals
These with cropped jeans will always look cool.
Sam Edelman
Tinslie Heels
We love a little peep-toe moment.
Cult Gaia
Reign Heeled Sandals
Yes to gold always.
Tory Burch
Lock Kitten Heel Sandals
Wear these with a sleek midi skirt and oversized coat.
Reformation
Natasha Satin Wedge Heels
The unexpected color combo is everything here.
ZARA
Metallic Leather Kitten Heels
A classic option.
Loeffler Randall
Rio Smocked Kitten Heels
Sexy and elegant.
FEMME LA X Revolve
Andx Wedge Sandals
These are great if you're vacationing somewhere warm this holiday.
Schutz
Elodie Bow Heels
Bows are just so sweet.
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mesh Flats
Comfort and some dazzle.
Dolce Vita
Camla Mule Pumps
Neutral with a dash of shine.
RAYE
Aylin Wedges
Zebra print is still going strong right now.
Tony Bianco
Savant Mule Pumps
An unexpected but very pretty holiday option.
FEMME LA X Revolve
Azucar Slipper Heels
Style with jeans, dresses, or anything in between.
Reformation
Paula Heeled Sandals
Retro in the best way.
Loeffler Randall
Marsy Angled Wedge Sandals
A skinny wedge is just so sleek and cool.
ZARA
Velvet Flat Shoes
Rich vibes and we're here for it.
Schutz
Elodie Heeled Sandals
For a hint of sexiness.
Gianvito Rossi
Velvet Leopard Stiletto Heels
We always say yes to leopard.
Sam Edelman
Kirrasandal Platform Heels
Platforms always deserve a moment during holiday season.