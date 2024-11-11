Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Boot Trend That Londoners Are Styling With Jeans This Winter

Having followed Jennifer Lopez's style for some time now, there are a few things I know for sure. Obviously, she's devoted to ultra-wide-leg jeans, she'll keep coming back to turtleneck knits, and she'll always give a big yes to a statement pair of shoes.

Proving that her outfit decisions remain as adventurous as ever, Lopez stepped out in London styling the exact shoe trend that locals can't stop wearing. Selecting a pair of knee-high leopard print boots with a slight slouch to them, Lopez crafted an eye-catching ensemble that was drenched in the season's favourite trend.

Cropping up left, right and centre, leopard print boots are fast becoming one of the biggest shoe looks of the season. With a nostalgic mood and sultry undertone, leopard print is a surefire way to make your outfits look more fashionable, but what makes this trend all the more appealing to the masses is it's neutral colour palette.

Although statement, this print is surprisingly versatile, working with bolder colours as well as chicly matching to more muted tones. However, it's in boot form that we're seeing the most style adept people wear the motif right now. And J.Lo? She proved her prowess by wearing her her knee-grazing boots with a long-sleeve leopard print dress, taking a more-is-more approach to her leopard print look.

In London, the style set have been taking a slightly more pared-back approach to their leopard print boots looks. Wearing theirs tucked in to jeans or style with simple LBDs, Londoners are showcasing just how impactful this boot addition is, regardless of what your aesthetic is.

To shop the shoe trend that has Lopez and London fashion people in agreement, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print boots below.

