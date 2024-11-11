Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Boot Trend That Londoners Are Styling With Jeans This Winter
Having followed Jennifer Lopez's style for some time now, there are a few things I know for sure. Obviously, she's devoted to ultra-wide-leg jeans, she'll keep coming back to turtleneck knits, and she'll always give a big yes to a statement pair of shoes.
Proving that her outfit decisions remain as adventurous as ever, Lopez stepped out in London styling the exact shoe trend that locals can't stop wearing. Selecting a pair of knee-high leopard print boots with a slight slouch to them, Lopez crafted an eye-catching ensemble that was drenched in the season's favourite trend.
Cropping up left, right and centre, leopard print boots are fast becoming one of the biggest shoe looks of the season. With a nostalgic mood and sultry undertone, leopard print is a surefire way to make your outfits look more fashionable, but what makes this trend all the more appealing to the masses is it's neutral colour palette.
Although statement, this print is surprisingly versatile, working with bolder colours as well as chicly matching to more muted tones. However, it's in boot form that we're seeing the most style adept people wear the motif right now. And J.Lo? She proved her prowess by wearing her her knee-grazing boots with a long-sleeve leopard print dress, taking a more-is-more approach to her leopard print look.
In London, the style set have been taking a slightly more pared-back approach to their leopard print boots looks. Wearing theirs tucked in to jeans or style with simple LBDs, Londoners are showcasing just how impactful this boot addition is, regardless of what your aesthetic is.
To shop the shoe trend that has Lopez and London fashion people in agreement, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print boots below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD PRINT BOOTS HERE:
Style these tucked in to jeans or wear with a minidress or skirt.
The kitten heel detail adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Add a splash of print to your wardrobe this winter.
The slouchy silhouette gives these a relaxed energy.
The pointed-toe silhouette gives this and elevated edge.
The wide-fit finish makes these comfortable enough to style all day.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
J.Lo Wore the Elegant Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Straight Out of an Audrey Hepburn Movie
From "Charade" to "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Somehow Just Made Denim Feel Like a Totally Normal Choice for a 5-Hour Flight
Now, I want to wear jeans on an airplane.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Lo Just Wore This Highly Controversial Trend in the Most Elegant Way Possible
She can do anything.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Just Wore the Pants Trend London Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
The perfect alternative.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed
Don't say I didn't warn you.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On
Dakota Johnson and Sofia Richie are also fans.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
After Seeing J.Lo's Outfit, I Placed a J.Crew Order for This Elegant Basic Immediately
I kid you not.
By Allyson Payer