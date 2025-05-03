Whenever Jennifer Lopez steps out in denim, it's a moment worth noting. There's something about how she effortlessly elevates the casual bottoms that catches my eye. While I've long admired her impeccable denim selections, the hefty price tags of many of her favorites have kept me from trying them myself. However, recently, when I spotted J.Lo in the DL1961 Razi wide-leg jeans, a more accessible option in the designer-denim realm, I couldn’t resist the chance to see for myself what makes them so special.

The Razi jeans from DL1961 feature a mid-rise and a wide, barrel-leg design that delivers a relaxed fit from waist to hem. Available in the Glendale wash, these jeans feature a rich mid-indigo hue balanced with subtle fading for a worn-in aesthetic. Highlighted by a clean hem, silver button closure, and a contrasting white back patch, they reflect the minimalist elegance characteristic of DL1961's style.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Honestly, I had high hopes before trying them on—after all, as mentioned, J.Lo is a denim expert. Thankfully, the Razi jeans met my expectations. Their soft texture and structured design evoke the nostalgic charm of a vintage find while maintaining a refined edge. While the lack of stretch might give some pause, the softness of the fabric and the jeans' true-to-size fit strike a perfect balance between comfort and sophistication.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Sizing Tip: Choose one size larger for a low-rise, slouchy fit.

Aside from J.Lo, elegant dressers like Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio have also been seen in Razi jeans, solidifying the pants as a wardrobe essential. If you're eager to update your denim collection, keep scrolling to shop DL1961's Razi jeans and more chic, flattering wide-leg options.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: DL1961 Razi Jeans ($249)

Shop DL1961's Razi Jeans

DL1961 Razi Wide Barrel High Rise Jeans $249 SHOP NOW

Shop more wide-leg jeans

H&M Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $35 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $178 SHOP NOW

Agolde Lex Jeans $268 SHOP NOW