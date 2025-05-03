Don't Buy New Jeans Without Reading My Review of J.Lo's New Favorite Pair
Here are my thoughts.
Whenever Jennifer Lopez steps out in denim, it's a moment worth noting. There's something about how she effortlessly elevates the casual bottoms that catches my eye. While I've long admired her impeccable denim selections, the hefty price tags of many of her favorites have kept me from trying them myself. However, recently, when I spotted J.Lo in the DL1961 Razi wide-leg jeans, a more accessible option in the designer-denim realm, I couldn’t resist the chance to see for myself what makes them so special.
The Razi jeans from DL1961 feature a mid-rise and a wide, barrel-leg design that delivers a relaxed fit from waist to hem. Available in the Glendale wash, these jeans feature a rich mid-indigo hue balanced with subtle fading for a worn-in aesthetic. Highlighted by a clean hem, silver button closure, and a contrasting white back patch, they reflect the minimalist elegance characteristic of DL1961's style.
Honestly, I had high hopes before trying them on—after all, as mentioned, J.Lo is a denim expert. Thankfully, the Razi jeans met my expectations. Their soft texture and structured design evoke the nostalgic charm of a vintage find while maintaining a refined edge. While the lack of stretch might give some pause, the softness of the fabric and the jeans' true-to-size fit strike a perfect balance between comfort and sophistication.
Sizing Tip: Choose one size larger for a low-rise, slouchy fit.
Aside from J.Lo, elegant dressers like Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio have also been seen in Razi jeans, solidifying the pants as a wardrobe essential. If you're eager to update your denim collection, keep scrolling to shop DL1961's Razi jeans and more chic, flattering wide-leg options.
On Jennifer Lopez: DL1961 Razi Jeans ($249)
Shop DL1961's Razi Jeans
Shop more wide-leg jeans
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
