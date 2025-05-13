European summer is fast approaching, and if your flights are booked and restaurant reservations locked in, it's officially time to start planning your vacation wardrobe. One must-have piece for your suitcase? A gingham-print dress.

We don't make the rules—Jennifer Lopez does. Over Mother’s Day weekend, Lopez took to Instagram with a three-slide post featuring a fresh bouquet and her quintessential summer uniform: a Dior straw hat, a raffia bag, and a pink-and-white gingham dress by Reformation. It's not a one-off look either—this marks the third time Lopez has stepped out in the same dress, confirming it as a staple in her vacation-ready rotation. If J.Lo’s reaching for gingham on repeat, it might be time you did too.

On Jennifer Lopez: Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress ($278); Dior hat; Dior bag

With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best gingham-print dresses. While Reformation no longer stocks the exact dress, the brand still delivers on breezy, flattering gingham-print silhouettes designed for warm-weather escapes. And if you're looking to branch out, labels like Mango, Dôen, and Playa Lucila also serve up plenty of chic one-and-done styles.

Shop the Best Gingham-Print Dresses

ZARA Gingham Midi Dress $70 SHOP NOW Zara has just released this dress in two colors; however, the red is already sold out, so be sure to grab the blue while it's still available.

MANGO Gingham Print Midi-Dress $140 SHOP NOW A basque-waist dress flatters every body shape and size.

Reformation Balia Gingham Linen Sundress $278 SHOP NOW This flowy maxi is as good for city strolls as it is for beach escapes.

Frankies Bikinis Sadie Gauze Dress $180 $126 SHOP NOW Imagine wearing this dress in East Hampton with flip-flops and a straw bag. Chic!

Gap x Dôen 100% Linen Gingham Midi Dress $138 SHOP NOW I'm shocked that my favorite piece from the new Gap x Dôen collaboration is still in stock.

Ronny Kobo Barrett Dress $335 SHOP NOW A little flirty, a little timeless.

Playa Lucila Square Neck Maxi Dress $145 SHOP NOW If “effortlessly romantic” were a dress, this would be it.

DÔEN Coralie Gingham Minidress $268 SHOP NOW This print reminds me of the one on High Sport's plaid pants that took off last summer.