The Future is Clear: This Pretty Dress Trend Will Dominate Lake Como, Capri, and Cannes Next Month
J.Lo is leading the movement.
European summer is fast approaching, and if your flights are booked and restaurant reservations locked in, it's officially time to start planning your vacation wardrobe. One must-have piece for your suitcase? A gingham-print dress.
We don't make the rules—Jennifer Lopez does. Over Mother’s Day weekend, Lopez took to Instagram with a three-slide post featuring a fresh bouquet and her quintessential summer uniform: a Dior straw hat, a raffia bag, and a pink-and-white gingham dress by Reformation. It's not a one-off look either—this marks the third time Lopez has stepped out in the same dress, confirming it as a staple in her vacation-ready rotation. If J.Lo’s reaching for gingham on repeat, it might be time you did too.
On Jennifer Lopez: Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress ($278); Dior hat; Dior bag
With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best gingham-print dresses. While Reformation no longer stocks the exact dress, the brand still delivers on breezy, flattering gingham-print silhouettes designed for warm-weather escapes. And if you're looking to branch out, labels like Mango, Dôen, and Playa Lucila also serve up plenty of chic one-and-done styles.
Shop the Best Gingham-Print Dresses
Zara has just released this dress in two colors; however, the red is already sold out, so be sure to grab the blue while it's still available.
This flowy maxi is as good for city strolls as it is for beach escapes.
Imagine wearing this dress in East Hampton with flip-flops and a straw bag. Chic!
I'm shocked that my favorite piece from the new Gap x Dôen collaboration is still in stock.
This print reminds me of the one on High Sport's plaid pants that took off last summer.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Confirmed: The History-Making Collaboration Between Caitlin Clark and Prada Will Continue in 2025
"Prada has become my favorite brand. Everybody knows that."
-
Golden Hour: Rachel Hilson Shines in Rabanne for Duster Premiere
The actress gave us all the exclusive getting-ready details.
-
See Every Deeply Personal Detail From Christine Chiu's Custom Gold Gala Gown
Designer Ou Ma drew inspiration from a Qing Dynasty painting.
-
Toni Breidinger's Double Life
Part-time NASCAR rising star, part-time supermodel.
-
Fresher Models Have Eclipsed These 5 Outdated Dress Trends—Sorry, I Said It
One thing about me is that I'm honest.
-
Winnie Harlow Wore Galliano Dior, '90s Moschino, and a Vintage Gucci Jackie to the Miami Grand Prix
Get ready to bid on every look.
-
See Every Jaw-Dropping Detail of Imaan Hammam’s Stunning Met Gala 2025 Look
Read our exclusive photo diary
-
IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After-Party
Effortlessly chic.