European summer is fast approaching, and if your flights are booked and restaurant reservations locked in, it's officially time to start planning your vacation wardrobe. One must-have piece for your suitcase? A gingham-print dress.

We don't make the rules—Jennifer Lopez does. Over Mother’s Day weekend, Lopez took to Instagram with a three-slide post featuring a fresh bouquet and her quintessential summer uniform: a Dior straw hat, a raffia bag, and a pink-and-white gingham dress by Reformation. It's not a one-off look either—this marks the third time Lopez has stepped out in the same dress, confirming it as a staple in her vacation-ready rotation. If J.Lo’s reaching for gingham on repeat, it might be time you did too.

On Jennifer Lopez: Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress ($278); Dior hat; Dior bag

With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best gingham-print dresses. While Reformation no longer stocks the exact dress, the brand still delivers on breezy, flattering gingham-print silhouettes designed for warm-weather escapes. And if you're looking to branch out, labels like Mango, Dôen, and Playa Lucila also serve up plenty of chic one-and-done styles.

Shop the Best Gingham-Print Dresses

Gingham Midi Dress
ZARA
Gingham Midi Dress

Zara has just released this dress in two colors; however, the red is already sold out, so be sure to grab the blue while it's still available.

MANGO, Gingham Print Midi-Dress
MANGO
Gingham Print Midi-Dress

A basque-waist dress flatters every body shape and size.

Balia Gingham Linen Sundress
Reformation
Balia Gingham Linen Sundress

This flowy maxi is as good for city strolls as it is for beach escapes.

Frankies Bikinis Sadie Gauze Dress
Frankies Bikinis
Sadie Gauze Dress

Imagine wearing this dress in East Hampton with flip-flops and a straw bag. Chic!

Gap, x DÔen 100% Linen Gingham Midi Dress
Gap
x Dôen 100% Linen Gingham Midi Dress

I'm shocked that my favorite piece from the new Gap x Dôen collaboration is still in stock.

Barrett Dress
Ronny Kobo
Barrett Dress

A little flirty, a little timeless.

Playa Lucila Square Neck Maxi Dress
Playa Lucila
Square Neck Maxi Dress

If “effortlessly romantic” were a dress, this would be it.

Coralie Gingham Minidress
DÔEN
Coralie Gingham Minidress

This print reminds me of the one on High Sport's plaid pants that took off last summer.

Reese Mini Dress
Tularosa
Reese Mini Dress

How cute.

