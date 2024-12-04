Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the $98 Jeans the Internet Loses It Over

When Jennifer Lopez, who has the world of fashion at her fingertips, wears something affordable, I sit up in my chair. Said affordable fashion item must be quite good if she chooses it over all the designer brands she has access to. But the affordable item she wore this time is one that I already knew was good, as under-vv the radar it is not. The item in question is the Free People Good Luck Barrel Jeans, a favorite style of our editors and everyone else—they have over 1k glowing customer reviews.

Lopez opted for a dark-wash pair of the jeans, which she paired with a button-down shirt, suede bag, and her favorite platform boots. The exaggerated barrel-leg jeans have wide, slouchy legs that taper in at the ankles. (They're also perfect if you're on the petite side, as they're subtly cropped.) The Good Luck Barrell Jeans come in tons of washes, each of which ring in at just $98. And now that there's proof that Lopez is also a fan of the popular jeans, there's even more incentive to add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to do just that by shopping the jeans in some of my favorite washes.

(Image credit: GAMR/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans ($98); Hermès bag; R13 boots

Shop Free People Barrel Jeans

Free. People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Ultra Light Bean $98 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Soundwave $98 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Milk $98 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Cord Barrel Jeans in Emperador $128 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Kismet $98 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Falcon Grey $98 SHOP NOW