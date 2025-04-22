I Saw JLo and Sienna Miller Wearing This Exact Colour With Flares—It's Going to Be Huge This Summer

JLo and Sienna Miller agree—there's something about an elegant light blue layer that pairs so well with flares.

Jennifer Lopez wears a light blue Chloe jacket
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you've been paying attention to the changing style mood, then you'll have probably noticed that there are a few key shades getting a lot of love right now. It will surprise no one to hear that butter yellow is decidedly "in" and that chocolate brown is enjoying a moment in the sun. While these two shades have earned places in my wardrobe, this season, it’s the soft, elegant and entirely summer-ready baby blue tone that I'm reaching for the most.

A serene tone that feels at home amongst the pretty colours that dominate a summer wardrobe, this emerging colour trend has been quietly settling into some of the chicest wardrobes out there—including, most recently, in Jennifer Lopez’s and Sienna Miller’s. Both stepping out in the same pastel blue layer, it wasn’t just the colour that caught my eye, but exactly how they’ve styled the energising shade for the new season. Rather than throwing the colour into any ensemble, both Lopez and Miller built their looks around one key combination: a baby blue jacket worn with flares—creating a pretty summer ensemble with a bohemian undertone and polished finish.

Jennifer Lopez and Sienna Miller wears Chloe pleated jackets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jacket in question—the Chloé Pleated Jacket (£2180)—is tailored with plenty of pleats, lending the garment a voluminous finish that is neatened by the cropped cut and sleek single-breasted finish. Leaning into the elegant, dreamy aesthetic, Lopez paired her blue jacket with high-waisted, flared trousers in a rich blue shade, relying on soft pink and lilac accents seen throughout her bag, shoes and blouse to amplify the relaxed, romantic mood.

Although this pairing feels ultra-current, Miller actually debuted a similar look back in September at Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, styled with blush suede flares, oversized sunglasses and stacks of boho jewellery—a sign that this trend has been slowly building to take off just in time for summer.

Jennifer Lopez and Sienna Miller wears Chloe pleated jackets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-piece ensemble that slots together like puzzle pieces, the light blue shade adds a light and breezy element to the flared trouser pairing, which itself brings a tailored, structured feel to the look. Together, they evoke a ‘70s-inspired sophistication that’s perfect for the sun-drenched months ahead.

With two of my style icons already co-signing the trend, I expect that it won't be long until we're seeing this elegant combination everywhere. If you're also inspired by this emerging trend, scroll on to shop the best blue jackets to know about this season.

SHOP THE JACKET TREND HERE:

Gathered Cotton-Dupioni Jacket
Chloé
Gathered Cotton-Dupioni Jacket

I expect we'll be seeing a lot more of this emerging jacket trend over the next few months.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BLUE JACKETS HERE:

Faux Leather Cropped Jacket
Marks & Spencer
Faux Leather Cropped Jacket

This comes in UK sizes 6—22.

Pure Cotton Collared Short Jacket
Whistles
Pure Cotton Collared Short Jacket

This also comes in black and beige.

MANGO, Cropped Linen Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Cropped Linen Jacket With Pockets

Style with the matching skirt or pair with flared jeans.

Coat Kendy
Ba&Sh
Coat Kendy

The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.

Lightweight Bomber Jacket
Zara
Lightweight Bomber Jacket

The pleat detailing adds plenty of extra volume for a comfortable fit.

Bago Cropped Textured Cotton-Blend Twill Jacket
LouLou De Saison
Bago Cropped Textured Cotton-Blend Twill Jacket

This also comes in a fresh ivory shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

