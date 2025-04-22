I Saw JLo and Sienna Miller Wearing This Exact Colour With Flares—It's Going to Be Huge This Summer

If you've been paying attention to the changing style mood, then you'll have probably noticed that there are a few key shades getting a lot of love right now. It will surprise no one to hear that butter yellow is decidedly "in" and that chocolate brown is enjoying a moment in the sun. While these two shades have earned places in my wardrobe, this season, it’s the soft, elegant and entirely summer-ready baby blue tone that I'm reaching for the most.

A serene tone that feels at home amongst the pretty colours that dominate a summer wardrobe, this emerging colour trend has been quietly settling into some of the chicest wardrobes out there—including, most recently, in Jennifer Lopez’s and Sienna Miller’s. Both stepping out in the same pastel blue layer, it wasn’t just the colour that caught my eye, but exactly how they’ve styled the energising shade for the new season. Rather than throwing the colour into any ensemble, both Lopez and Miller built their looks around one key combination: a baby blue jacket worn with flares—creating a pretty summer ensemble with a bohemian undertone and polished finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jacket in question—the Chloé Pleated Jacket (£2180)—is tailored with plenty of pleats, lending the garment a voluminous finish that is neatened by the cropped cut and sleek single-breasted finish. Leaning into the elegant, dreamy aesthetic, Lopez paired her blue jacket with high-waisted, flared trousers in a rich blue shade, relying on soft pink and lilac accents seen throughout her bag, shoes and blouse to amplify the relaxed, romantic mood.

Although this pairing feels ultra-current, Miller actually debuted a similar look back in September at Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, styled with blush suede flares, oversized sunglasses and stacks of boho jewellery—a sign that this trend has been slowly building to take off just in time for summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-piece ensemble that slots together like puzzle pieces, the light blue shade adds a light and breezy element to the flared trouser pairing, which itself brings a tailored, structured feel to the look. Together, they evoke a ‘70s-inspired sophistication that’s perfect for the sun-drenched months ahead.

With two of my style icons already co-signing the trend, I expect that it won't be long until we're seeing this elegant combination everywhere. If you're also inspired by this emerging trend, scroll on to shop the best blue jackets to know about this season.

SHOP THE JACKET TREND HERE:

Chloé Gathered Cotton-Dupioni Jacket £2180 SHOP NOW I expect we'll be seeing a lot more of this emerging jacket trend over the next few months.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BLUE JACKETS HERE:

Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Cropped Jacket £55 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—22.

Whistles Pure Cotton Collared Short Jacket £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and beige.

Mango Cropped Linen Jacket With Pockets £90 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or pair with flared jeans.

Ba&Sh Coat Kendy £455 SHOP NOW The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.

Zara Lightweight Bomber Jacket £36 SHOP NOW The pleat detailing adds plenty of extra volume for a comfortable fit.