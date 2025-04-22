I Saw JLo and Sienna Miller Wearing This Exact Colour With Flares—It's Going to Be Huge This Summer
JLo and Sienna Miller agree—there's something about an elegant light blue layer that pairs so well with flares.
If you've been paying attention to the changing style mood, then you'll have probably noticed that there are a few key shades getting a lot of love right now. It will surprise no one to hear that butter yellow is decidedly "in" and that chocolate brown is enjoying a moment in the sun. While these two shades have earned places in my wardrobe, this season, it’s the soft, elegant and entirely summer-ready baby blue tone that I'm reaching for the most.
A serene tone that feels at home amongst the pretty colours that dominate a summer wardrobe, this emerging colour trend has been quietly settling into some of the chicest wardrobes out there—including, most recently, in Jennifer Lopez’s and Sienna Miller’s. Both stepping out in the same pastel blue layer, it wasn’t just the colour that caught my eye, but exactly how they’ve styled the energising shade for the new season. Rather than throwing the colour into any ensemble, both Lopez and Miller built their looks around one key combination: a baby blue jacket worn with flares—creating a pretty summer ensemble with a bohemian undertone and polished finish.
The jacket in question—the Chloé Pleated Jacket (£2180)—is tailored with plenty of pleats, lending the garment a voluminous finish that is neatened by the cropped cut and sleek single-breasted finish. Leaning into the elegant, dreamy aesthetic, Lopez paired her blue jacket with high-waisted, flared trousers in a rich blue shade, relying on soft pink and lilac accents seen throughout her bag, shoes and blouse to amplify the relaxed, romantic mood.
Although this pairing feels ultra-current, Miller actually debuted a similar look back in September at Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show, styled with blush suede flares, oversized sunglasses and stacks of boho jewellery—a sign that this trend has been slowly building to take off just in time for summer.
A two-piece ensemble that slots together like puzzle pieces, the light blue shade adds a light and breezy element to the flared trouser pairing, which itself brings a tailored, structured feel to the look. Together, they evoke a ‘70s-inspired sophistication that’s perfect for the sun-drenched months ahead.
With two of my style icons already co-signing the trend, I expect that it won't be long until we're seeing this elegant combination everywhere. If you're also inspired by this emerging trend, scroll on to shop the best blue jackets to know about this season.
SHOP THE JACKET TREND HERE:
I expect we'll be seeing a lot more of this emerging jacket trend over the next few months.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BLUE JACKETS HERE:
The pleat detailing adds plenty of extra volume for a comfortable fit.
This also comes in a fresh ivory shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
In Case You Haven't Noticed, Everyone and Their Mother Is Wearing This Expensive-Looking Jacket
Rightfully so.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Specific Jacket Trend Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny Are Both Wearing RN
Off duty and on-point.
By Drew Elovitz
-
This Summery Denim Trend Is What Everyone Will Order to Wear With Flats
Including this editor.
By Allyson Payer
-
Moto Jackets Aren't "Out" Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead
With jeans, trousers, and skirts.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Style Rut? I Have Something for That—33 Stellar Spring Picks From Nordstrom, Zara, and Madewell
I see chic outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Ran to My Computer to Track Down Jennifer Lawrence's Trendy Flats
That didn't take long…
By Allyson Payer
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sporty, Unexpected, and Unquestionably Cool—The Outerwear Trend That Will Supercharge Your Spring Wardrobe
Who doesn't love a comfy way to be on-trend?
By Judith Jones