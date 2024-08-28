Jenna Ortega Just Ditched Her Trademark Black Heels for a Flat Shoe in 2024's Glossiest Colour

A fresh force on the fashion scene, Jenna Ortega is one of my favourite people to look towards for styling inspiration right now. Favouring wardrobe staples with a preppy twist, the actor's style is decidedly timeless, wearable and always chic.

Naturally, when I caught wind of Ortega's arrival at Venice Film Festival I was intrigued. Stepping out in sunny Italy, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star styled an elevated outfit that captured some of autumn's most-important trends. Wearing a boxy blazer complete with a bold checked print and a pleated beige miniskirt, Ortega's look was off to a typically stylish start, but it was her chic shoe choice that really made me do a double take.

Styling a chunky loafers in a rich burgundy shade, Ortega wove autumn's key colour trend into her outfit in a low-key way that says "yes, I'm in the know".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich, opulent and so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe, this autumn colour trend is dark enough to look like a neutral, yet bold enough to catch your attention. A striking jewel tone, the shade is naturally expensive looking, and pairs well with other jewel shades such as emerald and sapphire, yet looks equally elegant when paired with neutral tones such as brown, black and beige.

Whilst burgundy accessories are having a moment right now, it's the burgundy loafers trend that fashion people are really buying into for autumn 2024. A thoughtful addition to a smart ensemble, this elevated footwear trend adds dimension and interest to an autumn outfit, without dominating or overwhelming a look.

Ever inspired by Jenna Ortega's elevated taste, read on to shop her look, as well as the autumn shoe trend she's backing right now.

SHOP JENNA'S ORTEGA'S LOOK:

Stella McCartney Double-Breasted Checked Wool Blazer £1550 SHOP NOW Style with a pleated mini or wear with tailored trousers.

H&M Pleated Mini Skirt £16 SHOP NOW Trust me, these won't be in stock for long.

& Other Stories 2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks £15 SHOP NOW White cotton socks are a wardrobe staple no one should be without.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW These also come in seven other shades.

Zara Plain Shopper Bag £36 SHOP NOW Style this over your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY LOAFERS TREND:

H&M Loafers £25 SHOP NOW These elegant loafers are destined to be a best seller.

Mango Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW Style with white socks for a preppy silhouette.

Gucci Gucci Jordaan Loafer £745 SHOP NOW When the subject of loafers is brought up, Gucci needs to be part of the conversation.

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers £145 SHOP NOW These dark burgundy loafers have a chunky sole to for a little bit of extra height.

Sezane Albane Loafers £175 SHOP NOW The penny loafers trend is taking off this autumn.

New Look Burgundy Leather-Look Loafers £33 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Sandro Rhinestone Studded Leather Loafers £339 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.