Jenna Ortega Just Ditched Her Trademark Black Heels for a Flat Shoe in 2024's Glossiest Colour

Natalie Munro
A fresh force on the fashion scene, Jenna Ortega is one of my favourite people to look towards for styling inspiration right now. Favouring wardrobe staples with a preppy twist, the actor's style is decidedly timeless, wearable and always chic.

Naturally, when I caught wind of Ortega's arrival at Venice Film Festival I was intrigued. Stepping out in sunny Italy, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star styled an elevated outfit that captured some of autumn's most-important trends. Wearing a boxy blazer complete with a bold checked print and a pleated beige miniskirt, Ortega's look was off to a typically stylish start, but it was her chic shoe choice that really made me do a double take.

Styling a chunky loafers in a rich burgundy shade, Ortega wove autumn's key colour trend into her outfit in a low-key way that says "yes, I'm in the know".

Jenna Ortega wears burgundy loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich, opulent and so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe, this autumn colour trend is dark enough to look like a neutral, yet bold enough to catch your attention. A striking jewel tone, the shade is naturally expensive looking, and pairs well with other jewel shades such as emerald and sapphire, yet looks equally elegant when paired with neutral tones such as brown, black and beige.

Whilst burgundy accessories are having a moment right now, it's the burgundy loafers trend that fashion people are really buying into for autumn 2024. A thoughtful addition to a smart ensemble, this elevated footwear trend adds dimension and interest to an autumn outfit, without dominating or overwhelming a look.

Ever inspired by Jenna Ortega's elevated taste, read on to shop her look, as well as the autumn shoe trend she's backing right now.

SHOP JENNA'S ORTEGA'S LOOK:

Double-Breasted Checked Wool Blazer
Stella McCartney
Double-Breasted Checked Wool Blazer

Style with a pleated mini or wear with tailored trousers.

Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

Trust me, these won't be in stock for long.

2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks
& Other Stories
2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks

White cotton socks are a wardrobe staple no one should be without.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

These also come in seven other shades.

Plain Shopper Bag
Zara
Plain Shopper Bag

Style this over your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY LOAFERS TREND:

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These elegant loafers are destined to be a best seller.

Leather Loafers
Mango
Leather Loafers

Style with white socks for a preppy silhouette.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Gucci Jordaan Loafer

When the subject of loafers is brought up, Gucci needs to be part of the conversation.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

These dark burgundy loafers have a chunky sole to for a little bit of extra height.

loafers
Sezane
Albane Loafers

The penny loafers trend is taking off this autumn.

Burgundy Leather-Look Loafers
New Look
Burgundy Leather-Look Loafers

These look more expensive than they are.

loafers
Sandro
Rhinestone Studded Leather Loafers

These are well on their way to selling out.

burgundy loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Larson Loafers

Shop these classic loafers whilst they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

