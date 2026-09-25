The cardinal rules of autumn dressing can be viewed as a series of explicit directives: never underestimate the weather forecaster and never overthink what you wear. Follow these principles and you’ll never be underprepared or overdressed. Proving the soundness of this philosophy is none other than Sienna Miller.
Fresh off the press tour for her new legal drama series War, including several notable red carpets with her teenage mini-me Harlow and a sculptural Erdem dress that debuted days earlier during the brand’s London Fashion Week show, the star has made an inconspicuous appearance whilst out in New York City.
Eschewing her signature devotion to bohemian dressing, the actress took a more understated approach to the cooling temperature with a minimal yet sleek ensemble consisting of polished autumn basics. Factoring in a browning foliage-approved colour palette, a bustling city setting and on-the-go ease, Miller hit every mark of a covetable autumn outfit formula.
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Stripping things back to their bare necessities, she opted for some thoughtful layering elements to enhance an already reliable formula of jeans and a white T-shirt. A staple of tasteful dressers like Jane Birkin, Dakota Johnson and Alexa Chung, Miller brought some charming elements into the fold through the addition of a beige blouson jacket and a prep-inspired navy knit that she tied around her shoulders.
Still, given that this is the perennial muse for modern-day eclectic dressing we’re discussing, there was always bound to be one element that felt slightly at odds with her overall silhouette, creating visual tension that felt more intriguing than minimal. This came in the form of red T-bar sandals, which contrasted against her otherwise neutral and tonal palette.
Of course, shoes in this shape and colour have become somewhat of a fixture in the wardrobes of the most stylish Manhattanites, with brands like Khaite, Kallmeyer and Proenza Schouler featuring this trend on their recent runways. Could this be as close to method dressing as we’ll ever get from Sienna?
Elegant, understated and oh-so easy to copy, shop the exact jeans, knits, jumpers and shoes off-duty It girls always rely on for an excellent autumn outfit.
Shop Sienna Miller's Outfit:
Reformation
Kendall Jacket
The high neckline and windbreaker finish makes this easy to dress up and down.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
The Reformation Cove jumper is one of the most elevated knits on the market. Pair it with some lace-trim shorts and heeled ballet pumps and you'll have a look that's perfectly balanced between comfort and chic.
LESET
Margo Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Perfecting a white T-shirt is a feat of sartorial engineering, but Leset has somehow done it with the crisp, polished and loose Margo.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
With a tapered waistline and elongating clean lines through the legs, this style of Agolde jean will always make you look more put together.
Reformation
Pina Flat Sandal
Red satin will never lead you astray.
COS
Rounded Cotton Blouson Jacket
Be quick, this style is already showing signs of selling out.
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper
Sumptuous and cosy, this is a jumper you'll never want to part with.
MANGO
Rounded Neck Cotton T-Shirt
Pick this up on your next run to the high street.
ZARA
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
If Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were to have shopped in Zara, you can bet she would've picked up this style.
net-a-porter
T-Strap Leather Flats
With the right colour pedicure, sandals can be worn well into late autumn.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.