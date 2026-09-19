While we might all pretend to enjoy summer dressing (linens! Sunglasses! Sandals!) there's no denying the collective sigh of relief heard amongst the fashion set the minute September layers become a viable option once more. After all, can you really call it "personal style" if you're just throwing on the thinnest piece of fabric in your wardrobe to make it through the sixth heatwave in two months? Sure, clothes serve a purpose, but they're so much more fun when that purpose is to spark joy rather than satisfy pure pragmatism.
And, with back-to-school season having finally arrived and an undeniable chill in the air, it's officially time to talk autumn outfits. Or, as some might say, 'sweater weather'. Whether you're into knitwear, have already reincarnated your coat closet or lean more towards tailored taste, the style set continue to tap into a series of outfit combinations that form the backbone of almost every great autumn wardrobe.
Looking to simplify your morning outfit routine? Keep scrolling to see the 9 classic autumn outfit combinations fashion people return to time and time again, and our pick of the best pieces to buy to fill any gaps in your wardrobe.
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9 Classic Autumn Outfit Combinations To Try
1. Oversized Shirts + Tailored Trousers
Style notes: Tailoring is a classic style staple to return to in autumn; not only because it's been so missed over a summer spent in linen, but also because of the back-to-school mood that September never fails to bring about. Right now, it's all about loose, relaxed tailoring that would've undoubtedly had you sent to the headmaster's office. Think untucked shirts, oversized fits, trailing trouser hems and your favourite slimline sneakers.
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Mango
Straight Poplin Shirt
Deep cuffs always look super premium.
The Row
Daniela Wool-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
You'll wear these forever.
Miu Miu
Plume suede-trimmed sneakers
The ultimate slimline sneaker.
Toteme
T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle Dark Brown
A staple bag to take you through both autumn and winter.
2. Puffer Jackets + Chunky Boots
Style notes: Puffer jackets may feel a little premature right now (particularly when we're hit with a 24°C Tuesday every now and then), but there's little that feels more autumnal than wrapping up in one on a weekend walk. Sure, we might be wearing a t-shirt beneath ours for the time being, but the aesthetic is saying *autumn*. Paired with a walking boot, high-neck knit and your favourite light wash denim and you're practically a '90s style icon overnight.
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Max Mara
The Cube hooded quilted down jacket
A rich chocolate colour that goes with everything.
Style notes: Okay, I may have spoken somewhat derogatorily about summer style, but, backtracking momentarily, who doesn't love a white jean? They may be one of summer's most undeniable sartorial highlights, but there's actually no rule as to when they become seasonally inappropriate. In fact, winter whites are fast-becoming one of the style set's secret weapons. Perfectly reflective of the cool weather crispness, they work so well in autumn paired with warm, deep hues (think browns, reds, burgundies) and rich textures like leathers, suedes, and faux furs.
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Saint Laurent
Leather Bomber Jacket
Butter soft brown leather.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Regular Long Length Jeans
So much more than a summer staple.
COS
Paradigm Suede Tote Bag
Something to fit your laptop (and then some!).
KHAITE
Leather Ankle Boots
Super comfortable. Super chic.
4. Ribbed Socks + Slimline Loafers
Style notes: Cosy socks and loafers might just be one of the trends fashion people look forward to most when the weather cools down. Paired with everything from your favourite knitted mini while we wait for the chill to really set in, to tailored trousers in the office, light wash denim for a weekend brunch or even your cosiest joggers to add a little zhuzh to your Sunday supermarket run, they're the most comfortable, hardworking and super chic shoe to reach for instead of your go-to trainers this season.
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Calzedonia
Socks With Wool and Cashmere
School socks made chic.
Toteme
Moccasin Loafers Black
These go with everything from skirts and dresses to tailoring, jeans and even joggers.
Threadbare
Threadbare Brown Quarter Zip Brushed Knit Mini Dress
An easy autumn go-to.
Le Specs
Le Specs Icicle Slim Sunglasses
Totally timeless.
5. Statement Coats + Sunglasses
Style notes: I live for a statement coat in autumn, and paired with your favourite classic sunglasses, it truly has the power to elevate any outfit. Having relied on this formula for endless September fashion week moments in both London and Paris, this is one I feel particularly passionate about. A soft but statement hue works particularly well with denim, while a deeper shade with intricate design or pattern-work looks great with a black tailored trouser. Pointed pumps are the easiest way to finish the look and take into the evening.
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The Frankie Shop
Gaia double-breasted wool-blend coat
Nothing screams luxury like a white woollen coat.
Loewe
Coil Cateye sunglasses
Loewe knows good sunglasses.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
The most classic denim wash there is.
MANGO
Patent Heeled Shoes
Is there anything chicer than a slingback?
6. Knee-High Boots + Sheer Tights
Style notes: Many of us have a bit of a love-hate relationship with sheer tights (no doubt due to their frail nature and the ease at which one laddered leg can ruin a whole look), but when they work, they work. The chicest way to wear them right now is when they're barely visible at all, with just a small portion of your leg revealed beneath an outfit. We're talking skirts and knee-high boots, midi dresses and pointed heeled pumps, pencil skirts and ballet flats.
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Calzedonia
Calzedonia 40 Denier Sheer Tights in Black
A pair of great tights is underrated.
Monki
Monki Mesh Knee Length Skirt in Black
Such a chic way to lean into the sheer trend.
KHAITE
Ona Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots
A 90s icon.
COS
Belted Clutch Bag
This looks great tucked under an arm.
7. Khaki Cargos + Aviator Jackets
Style notes: Unlike funnel necks, shell coats, oversized blazers and cropped trenches, aviator jackets haven't necessarily had a spotlight moment in recent years—which is precisely their appeal. Reliable, long-standing and by no means a fleeting trend, they're a staple in so many of our favourite fashion people's wardrobes. Paired with khaki cargos and a classic Ugg, it's an undeniably cool girl look that feels like a fun, fresh alternative to jeans and a jumper.
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Topshop
Super Oversized Faux Shearling Short Jacket
One of the best high street coats of the season.
Stradivarius
Poplin Cargo Trousers
We love a cargo moment.
UGG
Ugg Classic Micro
A classic for good reason.
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm in Black Fine Grain
So great for both daytime and evening plans.
8. Flared Joggers + Trench Coats
Style notes: Remember when joggers were widely-considered to be a behind-closed-doors kind of look? Unless, of course, you were an athlete heading to training or a Jack Wills ambassador holidaying down in Salcombe, they were by no means a go-to look amongst the style set. Now, though, we've come to our senses, and decided to put a chic spin on the comfiest trouser around. Paired with your favourite oversized shirt and fuss-free trench coat, it's a high-low look that works every time.
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STUDIO NICHOLSON
Holin Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
A fuss-free trench elevates just about any outfit.
H&M
Oversized Shirt
This one looks particularly great with a relaxed jean or jogger.
Lisa Yang
Shannen cotton and cashmere wide-leg pants
Find me a more comfortable, chic trouser.
COS
Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
A deep square toe gives the more traditional ballet flat a real edge.
9. Pencil Skirts + Fine Knits
Style notes: Whether you're looking for a chic update to your office wear or something a little different to wear to dinner, a pencil skirt and fitted knit is the ultimate autumnal option. Far from their slightly matronly reputation, the mid-length pencil skirt has received something of a style overhaul over recent seasons. From rich fabrications to fun prints and clever layered accents, they're fast-becoming one of fashion's most unexpected daily go-tos. Paired with a bolder, more directional shoe to balance proportions, it'll be one of the hardest-working staples in your autumn wardrobe.
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CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Alessia Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
A classic that you'll never stop wearing.
Róhe
Panelled virgin wool pencil skirt
The layers to this skirt make it feel particularly high fashion.
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
Court 85 Leather Pumps
The middle ground between a boot and a ballet flat that we didn't know we needed.
Rabanne
Embellished leather-trimmed raffia crossbody bag
The silver tone studs help it lean from holiday-bag territory into the ultimate evening wear accessory.