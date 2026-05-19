Though Isabelle Huppert’s public appearances are few and far between, you can count on the fact that every time the star steps out, she will be doing so in an ensemble worth unpacking. As a bastion of French film and fashion, the actress has spent decades honing her meticulously tailored and deliciously subversive wardrobe, challenging every expectation for what you’d think a stylish Parisian septuagenarian would wear. (Skin-tight leather pencil skirts! Skinny jeans! Sensual lace dresses!)
This week, whilst attending the annual Cannes Film Festival, Huppert doubled down on this unexpected approach by wearing the most archetypal travel uniform to the Nice Côte d'Azur. Though you’d rarely catch her in something so banal as straight leg jeans and an oat-colour car coat, since her appointment as a Balenciaga brand ambassador, she’s adopted former creative director Denma’s approach to high-low dressing, meaning this luxurious take on everyday attire is newly within her wheelhouse.
For her flight, Huppert travelled in dark-wash flared jeans, a matching denim jacket, and an elongated, lightweight coat. She completed the look by carrying Balenciaga’s City Bag in a moody teal, a pair of the brand’s chunky Jet trainers and oversized sunglasses. These staples unequivocally make up the foundations of a French woman’s sartorial arsenal, and with Euro Summer on the horizon, we’re bound to see this outfit template replicated as more travel plans are made. Call it a rebellious take on Riviera dressing or the most quintessential Terminal One attire, but this look is certainly noteworthy. Polished, poised and Parisian-approved, shop the staples to replicate this look ahead.
Latest Videos From
Shop the French Woman-Approved Airport Outfit:
With Nothing Underneath
Chatsworth Car Coat
With a dark stone hue and organic cotton fabric, this is a coat that can stand alone and complement anything it's paired with.
Sezane
Wilfrield Jacket
Don't overlook French denim, and Sezane delivers lust-worthy options that are sustainably made.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Genova Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
With a subtle flare, these bootcut jeans have quickly become the silhouette du jour.
CHLOÉ
Kick Quilted-Leather Sneakers
High-tops are on their way back, especially when there are options as sophisticated as the Chloé Kick.
M&S
Pure Cotton Car Coat
Be it Paris, New York or London, this silhouette will suit any setting.
FRAME
The Curve Denim Jacket
Pair with slightly baggy trousers for the most comfortable—albeit chic—travel outfit.
Reformation
Colie Stretch Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
Wear these for the flight, and you'll look stylish from the moment you take off.
NEW BALANCE
1906 Metallic Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These technical trainers inject a functional element into fashionable outfits.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.