12 Fall Outfit Ideas Straight From the Streets of London Fashion Week
Fashion month is trucking along, and the latest city to discuss is London. London Fashion Week has officially wrapped up, and while the runways contained a bounty of S/S 25 trends, the streets contained a bounty of fall 2024 outfit ideas. LFW is a great place to look for fall style inspiration because the climate is already fall-like come mid-September (more so than at NYFW).
The fall-like weather translated to outerwear, denim, sweaters (or jumpers, as they say in the UK), and boots galore in London over the weekend, and I had my eye out for fall outfit ideas that we can all start wearing in the coming weeks. The 12 standout looks I landed on contain fall trends and also some basics you probably already own, and since the summer-to-fall transition is upon us, now is the time to start thinking about what you'll wear once the temperature drops. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the outfits straight from the streets of London Fashion Week, and commit them to memory for the season ahead.
Crewneck Sweater + Cream-Colored Pants + Black Boots
Combining lighter colors with darker fall accessories is a great way to make the transition from season to season.
Shop the Key Pieces
Polo-Neck Cardigan + Dark-Wash Jeans + Mary Janes
Dark denim is poised to be the biggest denim trend of the season. This outfit proves how polished it looks.
Shop the Key Pieces
Monochromatic Sweater + Pencil Skirt + Heels
While this sleek outfit is stunning in moss green, you can achieve a similar effect with any color.
Shop the Key Pieces
Suede Trench + White Button-Down + Wide-Leg Pants + Leopard-Print Heels
Suede is a major outerwear trend, and leopard-print accents were a common theme at LFW.
Shop the Key Pieces
Blazer + Tank Top + Gray Jeans + Heels
This simple outfit formula is a favorite of London women, and it's the perfect grab-and-go look for fall.
Shop the Key Pieces
Crewneck Cardigan + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats
With the addition of pearls, a structured bag, and ballet flats, this favorite outfit combination looks all the chicer.
Shop the Key Pieces
Barn Jacket + Boho Minidress + Leopard-Print Knee Boots
This outfit contains three major fall trends, but it doesn't look overly trendy.
Shop the Key Pieces
Fitted Blazer + Jeans + Red Accessories
If you're looking for a fresh way to continue to wear the red trend this fall, this is it.
Shop the Key Pieces:
Leather Trench Coat + Turtleneck + Leopard Pants + Pumps
As you can see, the leather trench makes trendy leopard-print pants look incredibly elevated.
Shop the Key Pieces
Leather Bomber Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Suede Clogs
This casual outfit is another example of how transformative a leather jacket can be.
Shop the Key Pieces
Trench Coat + Satin Dress
A great way to transition your summery dresses to fall is with a classic trench.
Shop the Key Pieces
Leather Blazer + White T-Shirt + Black Jeans + Mules
If you want to wear jeans and a T-shirt but look very forward, add a modern leather jacket and kitten-heel mules.
Shop the Key Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
