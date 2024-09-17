12 Fall Outfit Ideas Straight From the Streets of London Fashion Week

Fashion month is trucking along, and the latest city to discuss is London. London Fashion Week has officially wrapped up, and while the runways contained a bounty of S/S 25 trends, the streets contained a bounty of fall 2024 outfit ideas. LFW is a great place to look for fall style inspiration because the climate is already fall-like come mid-September (more so than at NYFW).

The fall-like weather translated to outerwear, denim, sweaters (or jumpers, as they say in the UK), and boots galore in London over the weekend, and I had my eye out for fall outfit ideas that we can all start wearing in the coming weeks. The 12 standout looks I landed on contain fall trends and also some basics you probably already own, and since the summer-to-fall transition is upon us, now is the time to start thinking about what you'll wear once the temperature drops. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the outfits straight from the streets of London Fashion Week, and commit them to memory for the season ahead.

Crewneck Sweater + Cream-Colored Pants + Black Boots

Combining lighter colors with darker fall accessories is a great way to make the transition from season to season.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Hazelle Sweater
Lisa Yang
Hazelle Sweater

The Effortless Pant™
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant

Polo-Neck Cardigan + Dark-Wash Jeans + Mary Janes

Dark denim is poised to be the biggest denim trend of the season. This outfit proves how polished it looks.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Knit Cardigan With Short Sleeves
Zara
Knit Cardigan With Short Sleeves

Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans

Monochromatic Sweater + Pencil Skirt + Heels

While this sleek outfit is stunning in moss green, you can achieve a similar effect with any color.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Samos Stretch-Wool Maxi Skirt
Loulou Studio
Samos Stretch-Wool Maxi Skirt

Nunzia Kitten Pump
Reformation
Nunzia Kitten Pump

Suede Trench + White Button-Down + Wide-Leg Pants + Leopard-Print Heels

Suede is a major outerwear trend, and leopard-print accents were a common theme at LFW.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Alexa Chung for Madewell , Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede

Made-In-Italy Colette Buckle Slingback Pumps in Leopard-Print Calf Hair
J.Crew
Made-In-Italy Colette Buckle Slingback Pumps in Leopard-Print Calf Hair

Blazer + Tank Top + Gray Jeans + Heels

This simple outfit formula is a favorite of London women, and it's the perfect grab-and-go look for fall.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

The Favorite Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Blazer

Madewell, The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jeans in Landale Wash
Madewell
The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jeans in Landale Wash

Crewneck Cardigan + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats

With the addition of pearls, a structured bag, and ballet flats, this favorite outfit combination looks all the chicer.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

The Classic Cardigan in Cashmere
Everlane
The Classic Cardigan in Cashmere

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Barn Jacket + Boho Minidress + Leopard-Print Knee Boots

This outfit contains three major fall trends, but it doesn't look overly trendy.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Archer Denim Jacket
Reformation
Archer Denim Jacket

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Fitted Blazer + Jeans + Red Accessories

If you're looking for a fresh way to continue to wear the red trend this fall, this is it.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces:

Essential Triangle Scarf
Free People
Essential Triangle Scarf

Abigail Ballet Flat
Franco Sarto
Abigail Ballet Flats

Leather Trench Coat + Turtleneck + Leopard Pants + Pumps

As you can see, the leather trench makes trendy leopard-print pants look incredibly elevated.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Madewell, The Signature Trench Coat in Leather
Madewell
The Signature Trench Coat in Leather

Leopard-Print Straight Jeans
Mango
Leopard-Print Straight Jeans

Leather Bomber Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Suede Clogs

This casual outfit is another example of how transformative a leather jacket can be.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation x Veda
Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs

Trench Coat + Satin Dress

A great way to transition your summery dresses to fall is with a classic trench.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Trench Coat

City Cool Satin Slipdress
Free People
City Cool Satin Slipdress

Leather Blazer + White T-Shirt + Black Jeans + Mules

If you want to wear jeans and a T-shirt but look very forward, add a modern leather jacket and kitten-heel mules.

London Fashion Week S/S 25 street style

Shop the Key Pieces

100% Leather Jacket With Buttons
Mango
100% Leather Jacket With Buttons

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

