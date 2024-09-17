12 Fall Outfit Ideas Straight From the Streets of London Fashion Week

Fashion month is trucking along, and the latest city to discuss is London. London Fashion Week has officially wrapped up, and while the runways contained a bounty of S/S 25 trends, the streets contained a bounty of fall 2024 outfit ideas. LFW is a great place to look for fall style inspiration because the climate is already fall-like come mid-September (more so than at NYFW).

The fall-like weather translated to outerwear, denim, sweaters (or jumpers, as they say in the UK), and boots galore in London over the weekend, and I had my eye out for fall outfit ideas that we can all start wearing in the coming weeks. The 12 standout looks I landed on contain fall trends and also some basics you probably already own, and since the summer-to-fall transition is upon us, now is the time to start thinking about what you'll wear once the temperature drops. So with that, keep scrolling to shop the outfits straight from the streets of London Fashion Week, and commit them to memory for the season ahead.

Crewneck Sweater + Cream-Colored Pants + Black Boots

Combining lighter colors with darker fall accessories is a great way to make the transition from season to season.

Shop the Key Pieces

Lisa Yang Hazelle Sweater $940 SHOP NOW

Aritzia The Effortless Pant $148 SHOP NOW

Polo-Neck Cardigan + Dark-Wash Jeans + Mary Janes

Dark denim is poised to be the biggest denim trend of the season. This outfit proves how polished it looks.

Shop the Key Pieces

Zara Knit Cardigan With Short Sleeves $46 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Monochromatic Sweater + Pencil Skirt + Heels

While this sleek outfit is stunning in moss green, you can achieve a similar effect with any color.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater $298 SHOP NOW

Loulou Studio Samos Stretch-Wool Maxi Skirt $320 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nunzia Kitten Pump $298 SHOP NOW

Suede Trench + White Button-Down + Wide-Leg Pants + Leopard-Print Heels

Suede is a major outerwear trend, and leopard-print accents were a common theme at LFW.

Shop the Key Pieces

Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede $850 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Made-In-Italy Colette Buckle Slingback Pumps in Leopard-Print Calf Hair $268 SHOP NOW

Blazer + Tank Top + Gray Jeans + Heels

This simple outfit formula is a favorite of London women, and it's the perfect grab-and-go look for fall.

Shop the Key Pieces

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Blazer $328 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Mid-Rise Jeans in Landale Wash $128 SHOP NOW

Crewneck Cardigan + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats

With the addition of pearls, a structured bag, and ballet flats, this favorite outfit combination looks all the chicer.

Shop the Key Pieces

Everlane The Classic Cardigan in Cashmere $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Barn Jacket + Boho Minidress + Leopard-Print Knee Boots

This outfit contains three major fall trends, but it doesn't look overly trendy.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW

Fitted Blazer + Jeans + Red Accessories

If you're looking for a fresh way to continue to wear the red trend this fall, this is it.

Shop the Key Pieces:

Free People Essential Triangle Scarf $30 SHOP NOW

Franco Sarto Abigail Ballet Flats $120 SHOP NOW

Leather Trench Coat + Turtleneck + Leopard Pants + Pumps

As you can see, the leather trench makes trendy leopard-print pants look incredibly elevated.

Shop the Key Pieces

Madewell The Signature Trench Coat in Leather $748 SHOP NOW

Mango Leopard-Print Straight Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Leather Bomber Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Suede Clogs

This casual outfit is another example of how transformative a leather jacket can be.

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation x Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clogs $170 SHOP NOW

Trench Coat + Satin Dress

A great way to transition your summery dresses to fall is with a classic trench.

Shop the Key Pieces

& Other Stories Trench Coat $239 SHOP NOW

Free People City Cool Satin Slipdress $98 SHOP NOW

Leather Blazer + White T-Shirt + Black Jeans + Mules

If you want to wear jeans and a T-shirt but look very forward, add a modern leather jacket and kitten-heel mules.

Shop the Key Pieces

Mango 100% Leather Jacket With Buttons $400 SHOP NOW