JLaw Just Wore the Coat Trend Every Fashion Person I Know Is Talking About

Not a leather jacket, not a bomber. In 2026, the chicest dressers are trading those in for house coats. Don't believe me? Jennifer Lawrence, just stepped out from her New York digs in one of the chicest iterations on the market right now. Topping the wish lists of every fashion person I know, Colleen Allen's covetable House Coat (£2500) comes in a floor-skimming silhouette, rendered in a vibrant acidic yellow shade, complete with a supple velvet finish.
Not dissimilar to the ornate jacket and opera coat trends that have gained traction this season, the house coat offers a similarly glamorous feel in a more pared-back package. The sweeping silhouette and sumptuous fabric bring plenty of drama, whilst the fundementally unfussy design keeps things wearable.
Styling hers over a simple white tee with black trousers and a woven bag, Jennifer kept the rest of her look understated. She swept her hair back with an oversized scrunchie, shielded her eyes with black sunglasses and finished with a pair of velvet slipper-style flats, making the statement coat feel laid-back and cool.
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An easy way to elevate a simple winter look, the house coat is one trend I suspect we'll be seeing a lot more of this season. Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's latest look, read on to discover the house coats I'm eyeing up right now.
Shop Jennifer's Coat:
Colleen Allen
House Coat
Shop the exact coat the Jennifer Lawrence loves.
Shop Housecoats:
Zara
Embroidered Velvet Coat
This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Zara
Printed Velvet Coat
This is newly stocked, but I can't see it sticking around for long.
Reformation
Stella Coat
This also comes in two other shades.
Yali Milano
Velvet Light Robe
The deep burgundy hue gives this a rich, wintery energy.
Free People
Bella Velvet Duster
Style this over jeans and a tee to immediately elevate your look.
Rixo
Cindy Satin Jacquard Midi Dress
Style this as a dress or wear it un-done as a relaxed layer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.