This Year, The Coolest Dressers I Know Are Skipping Neutral Bags For This Anti-Autumn Colour Trend

Just because autumn has arrived doesn't mean you have to default to blacks and browns. Jennifer Lawrence just elevated her outfit with the chicest apple-green bag.

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Jennifer Lawrence steps outside wearing a navy jumper with blue jeans, brown suede mules and an apple green leather bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you want to give your styling an autumn 2026 update, my advice is to look beyond the usual seasonal shades and weave a little colour into your outfits instead. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence, who stepped out in New York, swapping autumn's predictable suede brown bags for a Hermès style in the punchiest shade of apple green.

Almost anti-autumn in its vibrancy, the jolt of colour challenges everything we thought we knew about dressing for the cooler months—and that's exactly where the chicest dressers are heading in 2026. Giving vibrant hues such as apple green, royal purple and papaya orange the airtime they deserve, the autumn/winter runways are encouraging us to rethink our approach to seasonal colour, moving beyond the traditional palette in favour of the unexpected.

Jennifer Lawrence steps outside wearing a navy jumper with blue jeans, brown suede mules and an apple green leather bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Taking my cues from the coolest, Jennifer's latest look is enough to convince me that this bag colour trend has legs. Keeping the rest of her outfit low-key, the actor used her apple-green pouch to bring dimension to a simple navy knit and jeans combination.

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Whilst Jennifer had a Hermès bag in tow, high-street and designer labels alike are embracing the trend. I've spotted particularly good apple-green iterations at Zara, Topshop and Miu Miu this season. Read on to shop my edit of the best apple-green bags to get Jennifer's look.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.