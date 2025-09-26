FYI: If You Wear This Dated Sneaker Trend in Fall 2025, Make Sure It's With Baggy Jeans

In case you missed it, Paltrow was seen in Milan the other day with her husband Brad Falchuk. She wore a casual yet chic outfit that included a polo sweater layered over a button-down shirt; wide-leg, baggy jeans; and high-top sneakers, specifically Adidas's Jabbar Hi Shoes. These sneakers were originally designed for former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1978.
Paltrow could have styled her sneakers with any denim trend, but her choice of baggy, wide-leg jeans makes perfect sense. Both the jeans and the sneakers have roots in streetwear and the Y2K era, making them an ideal match. If you're going to get on board with the high-top-sneaker trend this fall, make sure to style them with baggy, wide-leg jeans. Keep scrolling to discover Paltrow's outfit and shop the best baggy jeans and high-top sneakers.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.