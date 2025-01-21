Hailey and Kendall Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend New Yorkers Actually Wear All the Time
While the world buzzed about the potential TikTok ban this past weekend, I was engrossed in paparazzi images, keeping up with Kendall Jenner's and Hailey Bieber's après-ski looks in Aspen.
One look that caught my attention was when Bieber and Jenner were spotted heading to the exclusive Casa Tua, wearing stunningly similar outfits. Bieber opted for a statement piece—an oversize Ferragamo fur coat paired with black leggings and patent leather boots. On the other hand, Jenner donned a matching fur-trimmed skirt ensemble from Gucci by Tom Ford 1996, complemented by her sophisticated black leather boots.
On Hailey Bieber: Ferragamo Resort 2025 coat
What truly stood out in their looks was the coordinated choice of sock boots, styles with a tight, sock-like upper. While Bieber and Jenner nailed the look, no one does this trend better than fashion people in New York City. Over the past few months, I’ve seen an explosion of individuals confidently sporting sock boots, styling them with everything from flowing maxi skirts to classic straight-leg jeans. I'm always stunned by how such a simple item can elevate any outfit each time.
On Kendall Jenner: Gucci by Tom Ford 1996 Fall Runway jacket; Gucci by Tom Ford Fall 1996 Runway skirt; Bottega Veneta Small Fin Earrings ($800)
If you’re inspired by this trending boot style and wish to emulate the chic vibes of Bieber and Jenner during their snowy escape, keep reading. I’ve compiled a selection of the best sock boots that are currently available.
Shop the best sock boots
Style these with straight-leg jeans and a cinched-waist blazer.
The mid-calf design is perfect for maxi dress, baggy jeans, and pencil skirts.
Hurry, these just sold out in the tan colorway, so I expect the black ones to go next.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
