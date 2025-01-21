Hailey and Kendall Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend New Yorkers Actually Wear All the Time

While the world buzzed about the potential TikTok ban this past weekend, I was engrossed in paparazzi images, keeping up with Kendall Jenner's and Hailey Bieber's après-ski looks in Aspen.

One look that caught my attention was when Bieber and Jenner were spotted heading to the exclusive Casa Tua, wearing stunningly similar outfits. Bieber opted for a statement piece—an oversize Ferragamo fur coat paired with black leggings and patent leather boots. On the other hand, Jenner donned a matching fur-trimmed skirt ensemble from Gucci by Tom Ford 1996, complemented by her sophisticated black leather boots.

Hailey wears black sunglasses, a fur coat, and black sock boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Ferragamo Resort 2025 coat

What truly stood out in their looks was the coordinated choice of sock boots, styles with a tight, sock-like upper. While Bieber and Jenner nailed the look, no one does this trend better than fashion people in New York City. Over the past few months, I’ve seen an explosion of individuals confidently sporting sock boots, styling them with everything from flowing maxi skirts to classic straight-leg jeans. I'm always stunned by how such a simple item can elevate any outfit each time.

Kendall Jenner wears a fur coat, fur skirt, and black sock boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Gucci by Tom Ford 1996 Fall Runway jacket; Gucci by Tom Ford Fall 1996 Runway skirt; Bottega Veneta Small Fin Earrings ($800)

If you’re inspired by this trending boot style and wish to emulate the chic vibes of Bieber and Jenner during their snowy escape, keep reading. I’ve compiled a selection of the best sock boots that are currently available.

Shop the best sock boots

Soft Leather Boots - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Soft Leather Boots

These are comfortable for all-day wear.

Louie Stretch Sock Bootie
Reformation
Louie Stretch Sock Booties

Style these with straight-leg jeans and a cinched-waist blazer.

Lykke Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Lykke Boots

The mid-calf design is perfect for maxi dress, baggy jeans, and pencil skirts.

Quest Boot
Tony Bianco
Quest Boots

I love the minimal stitching.

Emilie Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Knee High Boot
L'AGENCE
Emilie Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Knee High Boots

Hurry, these just sold out in the tan colorway, so I expect the black ones to go next.

Khaite, Nevada Stretch High Boot in Black Nappa Leather
Khaite
Nevada Stretch High Boots

I've had my eyes on these for way too long.

Intrepid 靴子
Jeffrey Campbell
Intrepid Boots

It's impossible to regret owning these.

Massimo Dutti, Stretch High-Heel Boots
Massimo Dutti
Stretch High-Heel Boots

Don't sleep on Massimo Dutti's footwear.

