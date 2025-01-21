Hailey and Kendall Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend New Yorkers Actually Wear All the Time

While the world buzzed about the potential TikTok ban this past weekend, I was engrossed in paparazzi images, keeping up with Kendall Jenner's and Hailey Bieber's après-ski looks in Aspen.

One look that caught my attention was when Bieber and Jenner were spotted heading to the exclusive Casa Tua, wearing stunningly similar outfits. Bieber opted for a statement piece—an oversize Ferragamo fur coat paired with black leggings and patent leather boots. On the other hand, Jenner donned a matching fur-trimmed skirt ensemble from Gucci by Tom Ford 1996, complemented by her sophisticated black leather boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Ferragamo Resort 2025 coat

What truly stood out in their looks was the coordinated choice of sock boots, styles with a tight, sock-like upper. While Bieber and Jenner nailed the look, no one does this trend better than fashion people in New York City. Over the past few months, I’ve seen an explosion of individuals confidently sporting sock boots, styling them with everything from flowing maxi skirts to classic straight-leg jeans. I'm always stunned by how such a simple item can elevate any outfit each time.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Gucci by Tom Ford 1996 Fall Runway jacket; Gucci by Tom Ford Fall 1996 Runway skirt; Bottega Veneta Small Fin Earrings ($800)

If you’re inspired by this trending boot style and wish to emulate the chic vibes of Bieber and Jenner during their snowy escape, keep reading. I’ve compiled a selection of the best sock boots that are currently available.

Shop the best sock boots

MANGO Soft Leather Boots $116 SHOP NOW These are comfortable for all-day wear.

Reformation Louie Stretch Sock Booties $378 SHOP NOW Style these with straight-leg jeans and a cinched-waist blazer.

Vagabond Shoemakers Lykke Boots $295 SHOP NOW The mid-calf design is perfect for maxi dress, baggy jeans, and pencil skirts.

Tony Bianco Quest Boots $340 SHOP NOW I love the minimal stitching.

L'AGENCE Emilie Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Knee High Boots $695 SHOP NOW Hurry, these just sold out in the tan colorway, so I expect the black ones to go next.

Khaite Nevada Stretch High Boots $1550 SHOP NOW I've had my eyes on these for way too long.

Jeffrey Campbell Intrepid Boots $300 SHOP NOW It's impossible to regret owning these.

Massimo Dutti Stretch High-Heel Boots $239 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Massimo Dutti's footwear.