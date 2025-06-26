Spotted in Venice: Kylie Jenner Just Wore Summer's Most Controversial Dress Trend

We approve.

Kylie Jenner wears a lace dress in gold.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's shaping up to be a big summer weekend—Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are reportedly tying the knot in Venice, Italy, and the guest list reads like a who's who of A-listers. With the energy of a royal wedding, celebrities are descending on the floating city dressed to impress, and if the early looks are any indication, we're in for a fashion-filled few days.

So far, one outfit has managed to grab our attention: Kylie Jenner's. Spotted boarding a boat on the Venetian canals, Jenner turned heads in a romantic mustard-yellow lace dress. The gown, which we suspect is vintage, features a delicate halter strap that wraps around her neck, a structured bustier bodice, and a peek of a peach lace-trimmed bra underneath—a styling detail that gives the piece a cool, undone edge.

Kylie Jenner wears a lace dress in gold.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is her dress stunning, but it also taps into one of the summer's biggest dress trends. From New York to Paris, insiders are gravitating toward long lace dresses for everything from rooftop dinners to coastal weddings. The style has been especially popular among fashion people who have already begun their European summer vacations.

The best part? Whether you prefer romantic white, bold hues, or barely-there sheer, there's a lace dress out there to match your summer plans and your budget. With that said, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best long lace dresses.

Shop the Best Long Lace Dresses

Mercer Maxi Dress
Superdown
Mercer Maxi Dress

Are you planning a bachelorette trip to a warm destination? This dress is perfect for you.

Lucinda Lace Midi Dress
Free People
Lucinda Lace Midi Dress

One of our favorites.

Camille Gown
MAJORELLE
Camille Gown

Dusty pink is so pretty for the summer.

MANGO, Lace Dress With Structured Neckline
MANGO
Lace Dress With Structured Neckline

This has the same vintage appeal as Jenner's dress.

Riviera Lace Midi Dress
Free People
Riviera Lace Midi Dress

Throw this over a bikini or a one-piece swimsuit and style with flip-flops and a raffia tote.

Coraline Dress
SAU LEE
Coraline Dress

If you're not familiar with Sau Lee's beautiful dresses, get to know them.

The Lace Column Dress
Helsa
The Lace Column Dress

So many fashion people on our Instagram feeds own this dress—for good reason.

Shop Undergarments for Sheer Lace Dresses

Greenbaa No Show High Rise Bikini Panties Women's Seamless Hi Cut Underwear Pack,mix-5pack,medium
GREENBAA
No Show High Rise Bikini Panties

Smoothing Intimates High-Waisted Brief | Clay | Xxs
Skims
Smoothing Intimates High-Waisted Brief

Lirasdis Strapless Shapewear Slip for Under Dresses, Full Slip Dress for Women, Tummy Control Seamless Body Shaper
LIRASDIS
Strapless Shapewear Slip

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

