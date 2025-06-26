Spotted in Venice: Kylie Jenner Just Wore Summer's Most Controversial Dress Trend
We approve.
It's shaping up to be a big summer weekend—Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are reportedly tying the knot in Venice, Italy, and the guest list reads like a who's who of A-listers. With the energy of a royal wedding, celebrities are descending on the floating city dressed to impress, and if the early looks are any indication, we're in for a fashion-filled few days.
So far, one outfit has managed to grab our attention: Kylie Jenner's. Spotted boarding a boat on the Venetian canals, Jenner turned heads in a romantic mustard-yellow lace dress. The gown, which we suspect is vintage, features a delicate halter strap that wraps around her neck, a structured bustier bodice, and a peek of a peach lace-trimmed bra underneath—a styling detail that gives the piece a cool, undone edge.
Not only is her dress stunning, but it also taps into one of the summer's biggest dress trends. From New York to Paris, insiders are gravitating toward long lace dresses for everything from rooftop dinners to coastal weddings. The style has been especially popular among fashion people who have already begun their European summer vacations.
The best part? Whether you prefer romantic white, bold hues, or barely-there sheer, there's a lace dress out there to match your summer plans and your budget. With that said, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best long lace dresses.
Shop the Best Long Lace Dresses
Shop Undergarments for Sheer Lace Dresses
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
