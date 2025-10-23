Jeans, Who? It Girls Everywhere Are Wearing Boots With This Anti-Denim Trend Right Now

Hailey bieber wears a black sweater, pencil leather skirt and boots. Sylvie wears a white turtleneck, white skirt, and brown knee-high boots.
(Image credit: @haileybieber; @sylviemus_)
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber is my style muse, so I've been closely observing her fall outfits and bookmarking the looks I want to re-create. While I've noticed her wearing Gap's dark-rinse baggy jeans, most of her outfits have featured non-denim pants like slim black trousers or pencil skirts—especially the latter. Recently, she has worn leather pencil skirts twice, pairing them with knee-high boots, similar to how chic dressers in London and Paris are styling them.

Pencil skirts and knee-high boots, especially heeled styles, are trending—and for good reason. This outfit combination offers a fresh and sophisticated alternative to jeans and boots. It's also versatile, pairing well with casual tops like a classic sweater. Bieber showcased this look perfectly—a black crewneck sweater, black leather pencil skirt, and heeled knee-high black leather boots. Not only Bieber but also European fashion people are embracing this fall look, proving that if you're tired of jeans and trousers and want to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe, a pencil skirt with knee-high boots is the refined choice. That said, keep scrolling to see how the style set is wearing this look and shop the pieces needed to re-create their elegant ensembles.

Hailey wears a black sweater, black leather pencil skirt, and black leather knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Gucci by Tom Ford vintage boots

Get the Look

More Ways It Girls Are Styling Pencil Skirts and Boots

A woman wears a red sweater, black pencil skirt, and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style notes: The pop of red from the sweater and the luxurious shine from the patent-leather boots takes this pencil-skirt outfit to the next level.

Sylvie wears a white turtleneck, white skirt, and brown knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style notes: There's so much to love about the styling here. The brown boots perfectly complement the white turtleneck and ivory skirt, and the slim black belt pulls everything together effortlessly.

Shop Pencil Skirts and Knee-High Boots

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸