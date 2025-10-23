Jeans, Who? It Girls Everywhere Are Wearing Boots With This Anti-Denim Trend Right Now

Pencil skirts and knee-high boots, especially heeled styles, are trending—and for good reason. This outfit combination offers a fresh and sophisticated alternative to jeans and boots. It's also versatile, pairing well with casual tops like a classic sweater. Bieber showcased this look perfectly—a black crewneck sweater, black leather pencil skirt, and heeled knee-high black leather boots. Not only Bieber but also European fashion people are embracing this fall look, proving that if you're tired of jeans and trousers and want to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe, a pencil skirt with knee-high boots is the refined choice. That said, keep scrolling to see how the style set is wearing this look and shop the pieces needed to re-create their elegant ensembles.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.