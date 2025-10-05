These Loafers Have Had a Cult Following for 70 Years, But in 2025, You'll Only See Them Styled Like This

During Paris Fashion Week, Hadid was seen wearing Gucci's Jordaan loafers, one of the brand's most popular styles, which feature the signature Horsebit design. She paired them with a fitted leather jacket, a sheer white cardigan, a gold-buckle belt, and low-waisted pleated black trousers with subtle pinstripes.
What I love about her look is how she mixed classic flats with a trending pant style for 2025, giving them a fresh feel. This styling tip, which involves juxtaposition, is something every fashion person should take note of and apply when dressing in 2025. That said, keep scrolling to see Hadid's Parisian-chic outfit and shop the pieces needed to re-create her look.
