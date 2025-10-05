These Loafers Have Had a Cult Following for 70 Years, But in 2025, You'll Only See Them Styled Like This

Bella Hadid wears a leather jacket, white top, black low-rise trousers, and gucci loafers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Cleaning out my closet is one of my favorite activities because it helps me declutter my space and my mind. However, I often feel nervous about donating "dated" items since everything old eventually comes back—like Gucci loafers. While these elegant flats have been around for 70 years, in 2025, we're seeing a Gucci loafer revival among fashion insiders and celebrities, who are styling them in a very modern way. Case in point: Bella Hadid's recent outfit.

During Paris Fashion Week, Hadid was seen wearing Gucci's Jordaan loafers, one of the brand's most popular styles, which feature the signature Horsebit design. She paired them with a fitted leather jacket, a sheer white cardigan, a gold-buckle belt, and low-waisted pleated black trousers with subtle pinstripes.

What I love about her look is how she mixed classic flats with a trending pant style for 2025, giving them a fresh feel. This styling tip, which involves juxtaposition, is something every fashion person should take note of and apply when dressing in 2025. That said, keep scrolling to see Hadid's Parisian-chic outfit and shop the pieces needed to re-create her look.

On Bella Hadid: Gucci Jordaan Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers ($1050); Gucci bag; Fanci Club pants

Get the Look

Shop Loafers and Low-Rise Pants

